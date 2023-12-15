Ogun Dry Port Project Set to Create 40,000 Jobs, Says Commissioner

The Ogun State government has recently announced the Kajola dry port project, a significant development expected to revolutionize the state’s economy by creating approximately 40,000 job opportunities. This project will benefit both skilled and unskilled workers in the region.
Olugbenga Dairo, the State Commissioner for Transportation, expressed optimism about the dry port’s potential to boost Ogun State’s internal revenue, reduce transportation and transaction costs, and attract further infrastructure and regional development. The dry port in Kajola, Papalanto, in the Ewekoro Local Government Area, is progressing towards commencement.
Dairo detailed this initiative’s strategic planning: “In 2021, Governor Dapo Abiodun instructed us to develop a comprehensive Multimodal Transportation Master Plan for Ogun State. We collaborated with experts from Olabisi Onabanjo University and received support from the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office.”
The plan, which includes the nearing completion of an airport, also focuses on developing the dry port to facilitate the transfer of goods from significant ports like Apapa and Tincan. The government has already received federal approval for the project and is working towards its realization.
The chosen site for the dry port is strategically located near both narrow and standard gauge rail lines of the NRC. It is near major industrial players like Lafarge and Dangote cement factories. The state government is in continuous dialogue with various federal agencies, including the Nigeria Shippers Council and the Nigeria Railway Corporation, to ensure the smooth progress of this transformative project.
Editorial
The announcement of the Kajola dry port in Ogun State is a landmark moment in the state’s economic development. This project is not just about job creation; it’s a strategic move towards a more diversified and resilient economy. The potential of the dry port to generate 40,000 jobs is a significant step in addressing unemployment and stimulating economic growth.
We see this project as a catalyst for change. It exemplifies how strategic infrastructure development can affect a region’s economy and people. The dry port will create jobs and reduce transportation costs, making Ogun State a more attractive destination for businesses and investors.
However, the success of such a project hinges on effective collaboration and planning. The Ogun State government’s partnership with academic experts and international agencies exemplifies a holistic approach to development. This kind of synergy is essential for the project’s successful implementation and long-term sustainability.
The Kajola dry port represents a forward-thinking approach to economic development. It’s an investment in the state’s future, promising immediate job creation and long-term economic benefits. We encourage continued collaboration and innovation to ensure this project reaches its full potential, transforming Ogun State into a hub of economic activity and opportunity.
Did You Know?
- Dry ports help decongest seaports by acting as inland intermodal terminals directly connected by road or rail.
- The concept of dry ports originated in the United States in the 1980s.
- Efficient dry ports can reduce the overall carbon footprint of cargo transportation by minimizing truck travel distances.
- Nigeria’s transport sector contributes about 3% to the country’s GDP.
- The largest dry port in the world is the Port of Cikarang Dry Port in Indonesia, covering over 200 hectares.