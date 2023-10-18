Ogun Gets Nod to Fix, Toll Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

The Ogun State Government has received the green light from the Federal Government to undertake repairs and introduce tolling on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway. This announcement came from the Minister of Works, David Umahi, following the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held at the Aso Villa on Monday.
The Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway’s deteriorating condition has long been a point of concern for motorists and travellers. They have consistently urged the government to address the issue. Elaborating on the project, Umahi mentioned that it would be executed under the Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI). He added that both the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) and the Federal Ministry of Finance would play roles in the initiative.
Umahi further clarified the conditions for such projects:
“On permission to build federal roads, when such requests are made, we give approval within 24 hours. However, they must adhere to the Federal Ministry of Works standard designs.”
He also highlighted the tolling aspect, stating that after the roads are completed, they will be tolled for a specified number of years. This allows the state to recover their investment before the funds start flowing into the Federation Account.
Editorial:
Infrastructure is the backbone of any nation’s development. At Yohaig NG, we recognise the significance of well-maintained roads for the economy and the well-being of its citizens. The decision to repair and toll the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway is a step in the right direction.
While tolling might be viewed with scepticism by some, it’s a viable solution to ensure the sustainability of road maintenance.
However, transparency is crucial. The public deserves to know the specifics of the project, the projected costs, and the duration of the tolling. The government needs to strike a balance between recovering costs and ensuring affordability for the users.
As the project unfolds, we hope to see a rejuvenated expressway that stands as a testament to effective governance and public-private collaboration.
Did You Know?
- The Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway is a vital link between two major cities, playing a significant role in trade and transportation.
- Toll roads are not new to Nigeria; the Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos is a notable example.
- The Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI) is designed to develop and manage the federal road network efficiently.
- Infrastructure projects, when executed transparently, can boost investor confidence in a region.
- Proper road infrastructure can significantly reduce travel time and transportation costs, benefiting both businesses and consumers.