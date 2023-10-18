Ogun State Directs Owners to Dismantle Buildings Blocking Waterways

Ogun State government has issued a stern warning. Owners of properties illegally constructed on drainage channels across the state face a dilemma. These buildings, obstructing wastewater flow, are marked for demolition. The directive? Remove them voluntarily. If not, the state will intervene, and owners will bear the cost.
Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, provided clarity. Leading a multi-sectoral team on flood mitigation in the Ikenne Local Government Area, he addressed the issue. Owners have been notified. If they delay and the state steps in, they’ll pay for the demolition. Moreover, they could face legal consequences for violating environmental laws.
Oresanya’s message was clear. The state won’t tolerate wastewater flowing onto roads. Such actions damage infrastructure, built using taxpayers’ money. He emphasised the state’s significant investment in road infrastructure. The public’s interest is paramount.
Looking ahead, Oresanya revealed plans. In line with global flood realities, Ogun State will upgrade its drainage plans. Expansion of the drainage network is also on the cards. This is to ensure better flood mitigation and management. Owners with genuine approvals, affected by new alignments, can seek compensation. The state’s new drainage master plan will be strictly enforced.
Editorial:
Infrastructure and environmental safety are intertwined. At Yohaig NG, we understand the significance of this relationship. Ogun State’s directive underscores the importance of safeguarding both. Buildings on drainage channels pose a dual threat. They jeopardise infrastructure and amplify flood risks.
The state’s proactive stance is commendable. However, it’s crucial to ensure that genuine property owners aren’t unduly penalised. A balance between development and environmental conservation is essential. The state’s commitment to upgrading drainage systems is a step in the right direction. It’s a testament to forward-thinking governance. We urge other states to take a leaf out of Ogun’s book. Prioritising infrastructure and the environment is a win-win.
Did You Know?
- Ogun State, located in southwestern Nigeria, is known for its rich cultural and historical significance.
- Proper drainage systems play a crucial role in preventing urban flooding, which can cause extensive damage.
- Globally, urban planning now emphasises the importance of sustainable drainage systems.
- Ogun State has been proactive in infrastructure development, aiming to boost its economic growth.
- Flooding is a significant concern in many parts of Nigeria, making effective drainage systems vital.