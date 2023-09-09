PDP Challenges Minister Umahi’s Concrete Road Plans

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State has questioned Minister of Works David Umahi’s directive. Umahi prefers using concrete technology for federal roads.
The PDP argues that Umahi’s direct labour approach has failed. This was evident when he was the governor of Ebonyi State.
Umahi recently stated that contractors have two choices. They can either opt for asphalt with a guarantee of durability or choose concrete.
Umahi claims that concrete roads will last for 50 years. He insists that Nigerians must get value for their taxes.
However, PDP Publicity Secretary, Chika Nwoba, disagrees. Nwoba states that Umahi’s claims about the longevity of concrete roads are misleading.
Nwoba cites the collapse of buildings in Abakaliki International Market. These were projects that Umahi personally supervised.
Editorial
David Umahi’s push for concrete technology in federal road construction is a contentious issue that demands scrutiny. While the Minister argues for the longevity and durability of concrete roads, the PDP’s counter-argument raises valid concerns about the efficacy of such a strategy.
The PDP’s critique is not without basis. Umahi’s track record as governor of Ebonyi State shows that his direct labour projects have not stood the test. The collapse of buildings in Abakaliki International Market is a glaring example.
This debate underscores the need for a balanced, evidence-based road construction approach. The Ministry of Works must consider the pros and cons of different materials and methods.
The PDP’s challenge serves as a reminder that accountability and transparency are essential. The Ministry must ensure that its decisions are in the best interest of the Nigerian public.
Did You Know?
- Concrete roads are generally more expensive but require less maintenance than asphalt roads.
- David Umahi served as the Governor of Ebonyi State from 2015 to 2023.
- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is one of Nigeria’s two major political parties, founded in 1998.