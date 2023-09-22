Power Outages Intensify: Sabotage Suspected in Grid Collapses

The Nigerian Power Consumers Forum (NPCF) has voiced its concerns. They’re alarmed by the increasing disruptions on the national electricity grid.
Recent fire incidents around power transmission infrastructure add to the worries. Michael Okoh, the Convener of NPCF, expressed these concerns in an Abuja statement.
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) had some positive news just days ago. They reported that the grid had been stable for over 400 days.
Okoh acknowledged TCN’s efforts. He mentioned their use of the Internet of Things and a stop-gap system for grid stability.
However, the good news was short-lived. There have been two system collapses recently. Both were due to fire incidents affecting transmission infrastructure.
These incidents have led to nationwide power outages. The NPCF suspects a motive behind these events.
They believe it’s an attempt to tarnish TCN’s reputation. Okoh highlighted TCN’s efficient grid maintenance over 421 days.
He dismissed the idea of TCN’s incompetence. Instead, he suspects sabotage by malicious elements.
Okoh drew parallels with other national infrastructure sabotages. He cited frequent oil thefts, pipeline ruptures, and power transmission tower attacks.
Editorial:
The recent disruptions in Nigeria’s power grid raise pressing concerns. It’s not just about the inconvenience of power outages.
It’s about the potential sabotage of national infrastructure. The allegations by the Nigerian Power Consumers Forum are grave. If true, they point to a deeper malaise in the system.
A stable power supply is the backbone of any developing economy. For Nigeria, with its vast potential, consistent power is crucial.
The recent incidents, therefore, are setbacks for the power sector and the nation. The suspected sabotage, if confirmed, is an act of economic terrorism.
It undermines national progress and deters potential investments.
The government and relevant agencies must act swiftly. A thorough investigation is needed to ascertain the causes of these grid collapses.
The culprits must be identified and brought to justice if sabotage is at play. Beyond that, there’s a need for enhanced security around critical infrastructure.
The nation cannot afford repeated disruptions, especially if they’re acts of deliberate sabotage.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has the potential to generate 12,522 megawatts of electric power from existing plants.
- The country’s electricity production is mainly from fossil fuels and hydroelectric sources.
- Nigeria’s power sector was privatised in 2013 to boost efficiency and increase production.
- The nation’s electricity consumption per capita is one of the lowest globally.
- Despite its vast energy resources, Nigeria’s electricity supply is often inconsistent, leading to frequent use of generators.