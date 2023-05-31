President Tinubu Inherits N16.29tn Worth of Unfinished Projects from Predecessor

Nigeria’s new President, Bola Tinubu, has officially taken over N16.29tn worth of uncompleted projects from his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.
The projects were identified via the national monitoring and evaluation platform, EYEMARK, which Buhari launched last December.
The platform was created in response to the Federal Government’s inability to rely solely on its limited number of monitoring and evaluation teams to oversee many infrastructure projects across the country.
Buhari acknowledged that his administration’s heavy investment in infrastructure projects warranted the creation of appropriate channels for closer monitoring by citizens in a bid to close existing gaps and encourage citizen participation in governance.
With EYEMARK, Buhari noted,
“The status of projects, the total amount appropriated and dispensed so far are now available in the public space.”
According to EYEMARK, approximately 33 projects remain incomplete. These include the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, costing around N315bn and reported to be 85% complete; the Bodo-Bonny Road, estimated at N200bn and 75% complete; and the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline, estimated at a whopping $25bn (about N11.52tn), which is the most expensive incomplete project.
Another notable project is the $2.8bn (about N1.29tn) Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano pipeline project, which is reported to be 70% complete.
Other significant projects include the Greater Abuja Water Project, the dualization of the Akure-Ado Ekiti Road, the Itobe power plant, the renovation of the National Assembly Complex, and various road and hospital construction projects.
At the APC South-East grand finale rally in Owerri, President Tinubu promised to carry Buhari’s developmental programs forward in February, describing Buhari’s eight-year tenure as a retooling process.
If elected as the next president, he committed to investing in education, infrastructure development, and prudent governance.
Editorial
Tackling Nigeria’s Unfinished Business: Tinubu Inherits N16.29tn Worth of Projects
The new President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, has taken on a daunting task. He has inherited over N16.29tn worth of uncompleted projects from his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari. Scattered across the country, these projects range from significant infrastructure projects like the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano pipeline project.
While this may seem like an overwhelming challenge, it is also an opportunity for President Tinubu to prioritize and accelerate these projects, boosting Nigeria’s infrastructure development and potentially stimulating the economy.
The public monitoring platform EYEMARK, implemented by the Buhari administration, offers a promising tool for ensuring transparency and citizen involvement in these projects progress. This innovative platform allows the public to keep track of the status and funding of these projects.
President Tinubu has already indicated his commitment to infrastructure development by promising to continue Buhari’s developmental programs. Completing these projects could significantly improve the quality of life for many Nigerians through better roads, increased energy supply, and enhanced health facilities.
However, this enormous undertaking requires careful planning, adequate funding, and effective project management. It will also require collaboration across various sectors and levels of government.
We hope that under President Tinubu’s leadership, these ambitious projects will be completed, marking a new era of infrastructure development in Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- President Bola Tinubu has inherited over N16.29tn worth of uncompleted projects from his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.
- These projects were identified via the national monitoring and evaluation platform, EYEMARK.
- The most expensive yet-to-be-completed project is the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline, estimated at $25bn (about N11.52tn).
