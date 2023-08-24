President Tinubu Pledges Funds for Durable Roads, Highlights Umahi

Dave Umahi, the Minister of Works, has announced President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to funding high-quality road construction nationwide.
Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Umahi acknowledged that the primary challenge in road development is the associated construction cost.
He emphasized the need to reduce these costs.
“The main concern is the cost of construction,” he stated.
Umahi expressed his determination to ensure contractors deliver value.
He said, “I will protect your profit, but let’s assist Nigeria by building long-lasting roads.”
He further revealed that President Tinubu is prepared to release the necessary funds. However, Umahi also pointed out that the current cost of concrete surpasses that of asphalt.
He mentioned that the bitumen quality available in Nigeria now doesn’t match the standards of the 1950s and 1960s.
The minister, who recently assumed office, has already taken proactive steps.
He promised a redesign of the Lokoja-Ajaokuta Road within a fortnight, with immediate rehabilitation to follow.
Editorial:
A Commitment to Infrastructure: The Road Ahead for Nigeria
Infrastructure development, particularly road construction, is a cornerstone of national progress.
The recent announcement by Dave Umahi, the Minister of Works, regarding President Bola Tinubu’s dedication to quality road construction is a promising sign for Nigeria.
Quality roads facilitate trade and commerce and symbolize a nation’s commitment to its citizens’ welfare.
However, the challenge lies in the execution. While funding is crucial, ensuring these funds translate into durable and efficient roads is paramount.
The emphasis on reducing construction costs without compromising quality is a delicate balance.
The nation has witnessed numerous projects where funds were allocated, but the results were subpar.
The minister’s proactive approach, mainly his focus on the Lokoja-Ajaokuta Road, is commendable. Yet, this should be the norm, not the exception.
For Nigeria to truly progress, every road, every bridge, and every infrastructure project must be approached with the same dedication and urgency.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has a road network of over 200,000 km, but only a fraction is in good condition.
- The concept of tarmac roads dates back to the 1820s.
- The Roman Empire was known for its extensive and durable road network.
- In many countries, road quality is a key indicator of economic development.
- Proper road infrastructure can reduce travel time, fuel consumption, and vehicle maintenance costs.