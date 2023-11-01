Repairs Start on Benin-Agbor Road Following Local Protests

A week after residents protested by blocking the Benin-Agbor Road due to its deteriorating condition, palliative work began on Tuesday. Workers on the site expressed that this preliminary work aims to ease the challenges faced by motorists and travellers.
They anticipate a more significant improvement once the Federal Government initiates comprehensive rehabilitation.
One worker commented, “Our current efforts should reduce the locals’ hardships, but there’s much more to be done for the road to be in optimal condition.” A lorry driver named Sam pointed out the lack of regular maintenance as the primary issue.
He lamented, “It took a protest to get attention to this road. The delay affected our business. With Christmas approaching, I hope the repairs are completed timely.”
Editorial:
The recent outcry and subsequent action on the Benin-Agbor Road highlight a recurring issue in our infrastructure management. Roads, the lifelines of our communities, often deteriorate to alarming states before any action is taken. Why must citizens resort to protests to have basic amenities addressed?
The swift response following the protest is commendable, but it’s a reactive approach. A proactive strategy, focusing on regular maintenance and timely interventions, would prevent such scenarios. It’s not just about fixing roads; it’s about upholding the trust citizens place in their government.
Infrastructure is a reflection of governance. Well-maintained roads signify a government that values its people’s safety, time, and well-being. As we move forward, we hope to see more preventive actions rather than just reactive solutions. It’s time for a change in how we view and manage our public assets.
Did You Know?
- The Benin-Agbor Road connects key economic regions in Nigeria, making it crucial for trade and commerce.
- Regular road maintenance can extend the lifespan of a road by up to 10 years.
- Protests over infrastructure are not unique to Nigeria; they occur worldwide, emphasizing the universal importance of good infrastructure.
- Well-maintained roads significantly reduce vehicle operating costs.
- Road infrastructure plays a pivotal role in a country’s economic development, influencing sectors from agriculture to tourism.