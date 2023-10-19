Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos to Close for 24-Hour Repairs

The Federal Government has declared its intention to shut down the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos for 24 hours, commencing at midnight on Saturday, October 21, and concluding at midnight on Sunday, October 22. This decision has been made to facilitate necessary repair works on the bridge.
Mrs Olukorede Kesha, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, conveyed in a statement that the government is gearing up to initiate extensive rehabilitation efforts on the bridge. The immediate repairs are focused on the most critically deteriorated sections, particularly along the Adeniji-bound carriageway. This is a precursor to the broader, comprehensive repair works planned for the near future.
Kesha further elaborated that while the government is formulating strategies for a thorough refurbishment of the Third Mainland Bridge, immediate palliative measures are being taken to address the most pressing issues. She urged the public, especially motorists, to cooperate with traffic management authorities during this period. Kesha also recommended the use of alternative routes, if feasible, as the Adeniji-bound section of the bridge will be inaccessible to traffic from Saturday to Sunday.
Editorial:
The decision to close the Third Mainland Bridge, a critical infrastructure in Lagos, underscores the pressing need for regular maintenance and repair of our national assets. While the move might cause temporary inconvenience to Lagosians, it’s a necessary step to ensure the safety and longevity of the bridge.
Infrastructure maintenance is not just about fixing what’s broken; it’s about proactive measures to prevent potential disasters. The Third Mainland Bridge serves as a vital link in Lagos, facilitating the movement of thousands daily. Any prolonged closure or, worse, a catastrophic failure would have severe repercussions on the city’s economy and the daily lives of its residents.
We commend the government’s proactive approach to addressing the bridge’s issues before they escalate. However, this should serve as a reminder of the broader need for a national infrastructure maintenance strategy. Such a strategy would ensure that our roads, bridges, and other critical assets remain in optimal condition, serving the nation’s growing population and dynamic economy.
Did You Know?
- The Third Mainland Bridge is the longest of three bridges connecting Lagos Island to the mainland.
- Inaugurated in 1990, the bridge spans a length of approximately 11.8 kilometres.
- The bridge was constructed by Julius Berger Nigeria PLC and Borini Prono & Co. Ltd.
- It offers a vital connection, bypassing the central areas of Lagos and easing traffic congestion.
- The Third Mainland Bridge has undergone several repair and maintenance works over the years, reflecting its importance and heavy usage.