Third Mainland Bridge Set for Closure on Jan 9 for Repairs

The Lagos State Government has announced that the Third Mainland Bridge will be temporarily closed for repairs starting Tuesday, January 9. Previously, the bridge was shut down in November 2023 but reopened on December 21 to facilitate smoother traffic flow during Christmas.
Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the state Commissioner for Transportation, stated that this closure is necessary for the Federal Ministry of Works to repair certain bridge sections. Specifically, the Iyana Oworonshoki-Adeniji Adele section will be closed to enable comprehensive repairs.
Osiyemi explained that this closure is a continuation of the work that began in November 2023, which initially focused on fixing the ramps. Now, the remaining parts of the bridge will also undergo repairs. To minimise inconvenience, the government has planned a schedule for bridge access. From midnight to noon, the bridge will be open for traffic from the Mainland inbound to the Island. During this period, those travelling from the Island to the Mainland are advised to use the Eko Bridge.
Conversely, from noon to midnight, the bridge will be accessible for vehicles travelling from the Island to the Mainland. Motorists heading from the Mainland to the Island during these hours should use the Eko Bridge. This schedule aligns with peak traffic flows and reduces travel stress.
The Commissioner urged the public to cooperate with traffic management officials assisting during this period. He thanked everyone for their understanding and cooperation, emphasising the importance of working together to maintain road safety.
Editorial
The temporary closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for repairs, starting January 9, is necessary to ensure the safety and longevity of one of Lagos’s most critical infrastructures. While the inconvenience to daily commuters is undeniable, the importance of regular maintenance and repair of such a vital transport link cannot be overstated.
Infrastructure maintenance, especially in a bustling metropolis like Lagos, is a delicate balance between minimising disruption and ensuring safety. The Third Mainland Bridge, a key artery in Lagos’s transportation network, requires particular attention. The decision to close the bridge, albeit temporarily, is a proactive measure to prevent any future mishaps or structural failures.
Scheduling the bridge’s availability during the repair period is a thoughtful approach to mitigate the impact on daily commuters. By aligning the open hours with peak traffic times, the government demonstrates its commitment to reducing the burden on the public. This decision also highlights the importance of strategic planning in urban management, especially in a city as densely populated as Lagos.
As we navigate this temporary change, residents must plan their commutes accordingly and adhere to the guidelines set by the transportation authorities. Cooperation with traffic management officials during this period will ensure a smooth transition and minimise disruptions.
This repair work is a reminder of the ongoing need for investment in infrastructure. Maintaining and upgrading our roads, bridges, and public transport systems is essential for the growth and development of our city. Let’s view this temporary inconvenience as a step towards a safer, more efficient Lagos.
Did You Know?
- The Third Mainland Bridge is one of the longest bridges in Africa, spanning approximately 11.8 kilometres.
- Opened in 1990, the bridge connects Lagos Island to the Mainland and is a significant route for Lagos commuters.
- The bridge has undergone several repairs and maintenance to ensure its structural integrity.
- The Third Mainland Bridge is not just a transportation link; it’s a symbol of Lagos’s architectural and engineering prowess.
- During peak hours, the bridge supports an immense volume of traffic, making it one of the busiest bridges in Nigeria.