Third Mainland Bridge Set for Major Overhaul in 2024

Olukorede Keisha, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, has announced plans for a thorough revamp of the Third Mainland Bridge’s asphalt layers. This announcement comes shortly after Yohaig NG reported that the bridge would be temporarily closed for maintenance from October 21 to 22, 2023.
During an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Keisha confirmed that the extensive repair work is slated to begin in late January 2024. This essential bridge, crucial for Lagos commuters, will be shut for six months to accommodate the necessary repairs.
Keisha elaborated on the need for a complete overhaul of the asphalt overlay, noting that some parts haven’t been addressed in over 30 years. The plan involves a full replacement of the asphalt layer on both sides, ensuring durability for the next decade.
The Federal government has already awarded the contract, with some repair elements needing importation. Keisha highlighted the intention to conduct interim palliative work to offer relief to motorists. The contractor will require three months to import the necessary materials.
Traffic will be diverted in phases, ensuring minimal disruption. Once completed, commuters can expect a significantly improved road.
Editorial:
The Third Mainland Bridge is more than just a structure; it’s a lifeline for countless Lagosians. Its significance cannot be overstated, connecting various parts of the bustling metropolis. At Yohaig NG, we recognise the importance of maintaining such critical infrastructure.
The planned overhaul in 2024 is not just a testament to the government’s commitment to infrastructure but also an acknowledgement of the bridge’s role in the daily lives of Lagos residents.
However, while the repairs are necessary, the six-month closure will undoubtedly pose challenges. The government and relevant agencies need to ensure that alternative routes are adequately prepared to handle the increased traffic. Communication will be key.
Regular updates on the progress of the repairs and clear guidance on diversions will go a long way in easing potential disruptions.
We hope that this overhaul marks the beginning of a renewed focus on infrastructure maintenance across the country. After all, a nation’s progress is often reflected in the state of its infrastructure.
Did You Know?
- The Third Mainland Bridge is the longest of three bridges connecting Lagos Island to the mainland.
- Opened in 1990, the bridge spans a length of approximately 11.8 kilometres.
- The bridge offers a panoramic view of various parts of Lagos, from the lagoon to the city’s skyline.
- Over the years, the Third Mainland Bridge has become an iconic representation of Lagos.
- Regular maintenance of such bridges is crucial not just for safety but also to ensure they can handle the ever-increasing weight of traffic.