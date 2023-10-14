Umahi Highlights Dangers of Asphalt Piling on Third Mainland Bridge

Works Minister Dave Umahi has expressed concerns regarding the ongoing piling of asphalt on the Third Mainland Bridge, warning that it could pose a risk of vehicles overturning.
During his appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Umahi explained that each carriageway of the bridge is 14 metres, equivalent to two standard carriageways, totalling 14 carriageways. He elaborated that the engineering design includes a “dead load,” which is the asphalt, and the bridge is designed to carry only two inches of overlay asphalt.
However, maintenance over the years has involved cleaning up scratched portions and adding more asphalt, resulting in an asphalt thickness of between four and twelve inches. This creates a superelevation that is not only dangerous but can also cause overturning, as the bridge is not designed to carry such a dead load.
Umahi also discussed the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, providing a new completion date in November, despite previous estimates of mid-September. He mentioned potential funding challenges and the need to discuss with the President regarding the N18 billion balance on the project, which is under the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund programme.
Editorial
The Third Mainland Bridge, an essential artery in Lagos State, is now under scrutiny due to the continuous piling of asphalt, a practice that has been identified by Works Minister Dave Umahi as a potential hazard for vehicular movement.
This revelation not only raises eyebrows regarding the safety protocols adhered to during maintenance works but also casts a spotlight on the broader issue of infrastructure management in Nigeria. The bridge, which is designed to carry a specific “dead load,” is now burdened with additional weight, posing a tangible risk to the commuting public.
The situation underscores the imperative need for stringent oversight and adherence to engineering guidelines during infrastructure maintenance and development.
The authorities must ensure that maintenance practices, especially on such vital structures, are not only up to par but also transparently communicated to the public to foster trust and assurance of the safety of such infrastructures.
The revelation by Umahi necessitates a thorough review and possibly, an audit of similar practices on other significant infrastructures across the nation to preclude any potential hazards.
The discussion on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway also brings to the fore the recurrent issue of project delays and the need for accurate, reliable timelines for infrastructural projects. It is paramount that when deadlines are communicated to the public, they are adhered to, or any deviations are adequately explained to maintain public trust in governance.
The management of public infrastructure projects should be executed with utmost transparency, efficiency, and adherence to timelines to foster a conducive environment for both economic activities and the daily commute of the populace.
Did You Know?
- The Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos is one of the longest bridges in Africa, stretching over 11.8 kilometres and serving as a major traffic artery in the city.
- Dave Umahi, the Works Minister, was previously the Governor of Ebonyi State before taking up the ministerial role.
- The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, another focal point of Umahi’s discussion, is one of the most critical highways in Nigeria, connecting Lagos to other parts of the country.
- The Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) is a funding mechanism designed to cater to critical infrastructure projects in Nigeria, ensuring that they are not stalled due to funding issues.
- The Third Mainland Bridge was constructed by Julius Berger Nigeria PLC and Borini Prono and Co. Ltd., and it was completed in 1990.