Umahi to Confront Contractors on Road Construction Methods

Works Minister, Senator David Umahi, is prepared to lock horns with federal contractors. He opposes their resistance to using concrete technology in road projects.
Umahi made this clear during a meeting with contractors in the North-West. He criticized the use of asphalt, calling it a drain on government resources.
The Minister warned that contractors not willing to adopt concrete technology will lose out. They won’t receive any projects from the ministry.
Umahi also praised his predecessor, Babatunde Fashola, for his excellent work. He acknowledged the contractor of the ongoing Abuja-Kaduna Road project.
However, he expressed concerns about the slow pace of the work. He also questioned the overly technical design by the contractor.
Umahi advised contractors to be reasonable with their cost estimates. He suggested breaking projects into phases for easier monitoring.
Editorial
A Concrete Future for Nigerian Roads
Senator David Umahi, the Minister of Works, has taken a decisive stand that could revolutionize road construction in Nigeria. Advocating for concrete over asphalt, he aims to address the financial drain caused by less durable materials.
This is a significant move that challenges the construction industry’s status quo. It’s a call for a paradigm shift towards sustainability and financial prudence.
Umahi’s position serves as a wake-up call for contractors. Those who fail to adapt to the new standards should face penalties, ensuring compliance and quality.
However, the transition to concrete technology must be transparent. Contractors need clear guidelines, and their work should be under constant scrutiny.
The government should also be transparent about the costs of this transition. A detailed financial plan is essential for public trust.
Investment in research and development of concrete technology is the next logical step. Collaboration with academic institutions could yield innovative solutions.
Did You Know?
- Concrete is the most widely used construction material globally.
- Ancient Romans were among the first to use concrete, and some of their structures still stand.
- Concrete roads last over 40 years with minimal maintenance, outlasting asphalt roads.
- Concrete can reduce the urban heat island effect, reflecting more sunlight than asphalt.
- Recycled concrete is an eco-friendly option for new road construction.