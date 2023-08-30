Works Minister Slams State of Apapa-Oshodi Expressway Due to Refuse Dumps

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has expressed concern over the condition of the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway. The expressway has been overtaken by refuse dumps along its median.
Umahi made these remarks during an inspection of federal projects in Lagos. He described the situation as unacceptable.
The Minister highlighted that large sums had been spent on reconstructing the expressway. He plans to discuss the issue with Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Umahi also revealed that all federal road projects will use concrete technology during his tenure.
He emphasized concrete’s durability and sustainability.
Umahi stated that the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway project would be completed by mid-September. The Apapa-Oshodi Expressway has been a subject of concern for years.
The Dangote Group reconstructed it under a particular tax credit scheme. The project took nearly six years to complete.
Editorial
The deplorable state of the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, as highlighted by the Minister of Works, is a glaring example of poor urban management. While the expressway reconstruction was a much-needed intervention, the presence of refuse dumps negates the investment made in the infrastructure.
It’s not just an eyesore but a public health concern.
The Minister’s plan to discuss the issue with the Lagos State Governor is a step in the right direction. However, this should be followed by immediate action.
The use of concrete technology in federal road projects is commendable but should not overshadow the need for proper maintenance and cleanliness.
The upcoming completion of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is another milestone. Yet, the government must ensure that such projects do not suffer the same fate as the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.
A comprehensive waste management strategy is essential to prevent similar occurrences.
Did You Know?
- The Apapa-Oshodi Expressway is one of the busiest roads in Lagos, often used by trailers and tankers.
- Dangote Group reconstructed the expressway under the Road Infrastructure Development & Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme.
- Lagos is the largest city in Nigeria and the seventh fastest-growing city in the world.
- Concrete roads are generally more durable and require less maintenance than asphalt roads.
- Lagos State generates about 10,000 tons of waste daily, making it one of the highest waste-generating states in Nigeria.