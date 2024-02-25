Abaribe Points to Security Complicity in Banditry and Kidnapping

Enyinnaya Abaribe, the former Senate Minority Leader, has voiced concerns over the apparent inability of security forces to effectively combat kidnapping and banditry, suggesting a possible collusion with criminals. Representing Abia South Senatorial District since 2007, Abaribe expressed his views on the program Inside Sources with Laolu Akande on Channels Television. He criticized the continued prevalence of oil theft, kidnapping, and insurgency despite the availability of advanced technological tools for security agencies.
Abaribe, who also served as the deputy governor of Abia State, stressed the feasibility of tracking illegal activities using modern technology. He recounted his own experience with the Department of State Services (DSS), which had tracked him using his mobile phone before the implementation of the National Identification Number (NIN) and the Bank Verification Number (BVN). The senator highlighted the irony in security agencies’ claims of inability to track kidnappers, even when ransoms are paid into bank accounts, suggesting a lack of will or collusion in addressing these issues.
He advocated enforcing penalties for failures within the security apparatus, arguing that accountability and consequences for inaction or misconduct could significantly improve the country’s security situation. Abaribe’s comments come in the wake of a kidnapping incident in Abuja’s Bwari area, where a family of seven was abducted, leading to a ransom demand of about N100 million. The incident, which resulted in the death of one victim, has reignited debates on the effectiveness of using NIN for tracking criminal activities, as suggested by former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Isa Pantami.
Editorial:
The recent allegations by Enyinnaya Abaribe regarding the potential collusion between security agencies and criminal elements in Nigeria cast a long shadow over the integrity and effectiveness of our security framework. This situation demands a critical examination of our security apparatus and the mechanisms of accountability within it. The persistence of kidnapping, banditry, and oil theft, despite the technological advancements at our disposal, is not just a failure of security but a betrayal of public trust.
The implications of Abaribe’s assertions are profound, suggesting that the fight against crime is undermined not just by a lack of resources or technology but by a more insidious form of corruption and collusion. If true, this represents a critical threat to national security and public safety, eroding confidence in the institutions meant to protect us. The necessity for a transparent investigation into these claims cannot be overstated, as public trust in security agencies is paramount.
We must advocate for a culture of accountability within our security forces, where failures to act, whether due to incompetence or collusion, are met with swift and appropriate consequences. The enforcement of penalties, as suggested by Abaribe, could serve as a deterrent to negligence and conspiracy within the ranks. We must establish a clear and unambiguous standard of conduct for our security personnel, ensuring that those tasked with our protection are beyond reproach.
Restoring faith in our security agencies lies in transparency, accountability, and a commitment to justice. As we navigate these challenging times, remember that our nation’s strength depends on its protectors’ integrity. The fight against criminality must be unwavering and uncorrupted, guided by the principles of justice and the rule of law.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s National Identification Number (NIN) system was introduced to enhance national security and integration, providing a unique identifier for all citizens.
- The Bank Verification Number (BVN) system was implemented to curb financial fraud and ensure transparency in the banking sector.
- Advanced geospatial and satellite technologies have significantly improved the ability to monitor and track movements, aiding in law enforcement and security operations.
- Kidnapping for ransom has become a lucrative criminal enterprise in many parts of Nigeria, contributing to the country’s security challenges.
- The “security sector reform” concept emphasizes the importance of accountable, effective, and efficient security institutions responsive to the public and their safety needs.