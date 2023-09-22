Abducted Enugu Priest Secures Release

Rev Fr Marcellinus Okide, the parish priest of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Amofia-Agu Affa, Udi Local Government Area, has been freed. He was abducted on Sunday while travelling on the Eke-Affa-Egede Road.
The incident occurred around 5:00 p.m., with several individuals in his vehicle.
The PUNCH had previously reported on the kidnapping. The Diocesan Communication Director, Rev Fr Anthony Aneke, confirmed the priest’s release on Friday morning.
However, details regarding any ransom payment remain undisclosed. A statement from the Diocesan Chancellor/Secretary, Fr Wilfred Chidi Agubuchie, expressed gratitude.
The church thanked the Christian community for their prayers during this challenging time. The statement revealed that Fr. Okide was released around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 21.
The Catholic Diocese of Enugu expressed its appreciation to God for Fr. Okide’s safety.
Editorial:
The kidnapping and subsequent release of Rev Fr. Marcellinus Okide is a stark reminder of Nigeria’s security challenges. Such incidents, especially involving religious figures, evoke strong emotions and concerns.
As a pillar of moral and spiritual guidance, the church often finds itself at the crossroads of societal issues.
The abduction of a priest is not just a crime against an individual. It’s an insult to the entire religious community.
It underscores the need for enhanced security measures, especially for individuals in positions of influence. The government must intensify its efforts to curb such incidents.
The safety of citizens, irrespective of their societal standing, is paramount. The church and its followers have shown resilience and unity during this ordeal.
It’s a testament to the strength of faith and community.
Did You Know?
- Enugu State is historically known as the coal city due to its deposits.
- The name “Enugu” translates to “hilltop” in the Igbo language, reflecting the state’s hilly terrain.
- Enugu has a rich cultural heritage, with numerous traditional festivals celebrated annually.
- The state played a significant role during Nigeria’s colonial era, with coal mining a significant economic activity.
- Enugu’s Awhum Waterfall is a popular tourist attraction, drawing visitors from across the country.