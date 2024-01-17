Abuja’s Anti-Kidnapping March Today Amid Arrest of 10 Suspects

In response to the escalating kidnapping crisis in Nigeria’s Middle-Belt region, members of the Middle-Belt Youth Forum are set to stage a protest in Abuja today. This demonstration comes in the wake of the military’s apprehension of 10 suspected bandits. Brent Kane, the President of the forum, revealed that the protesters would peacefully march to the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, demanding the classification of kidnappers and bandits as terrorists and calling for an end to the rampant abductions and killings.
The protest coincides with the ongoing captivity of 19 individuals abducted by bandits from the Sagwari Estate Layout in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory. The kidnappers have demanded a N700 million ransom for nine victims and have already executed four hostages, including a university student and a 13-year-old.
The captors released Alhaji Mansoor Al-Kadriyar, who was abducted with his seven daughters, on the condition of a N60 million ransom for his daughter’s release, which later increased to N100 million. The family is still in negotiations for their release.
The Middle-Belt Youth Forum, alongside Africa’s Morning Centre for Public Policy and Good Governance, advocates for the government to recognize these acts as terrorism under Nigeria’s Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act of 2022. Chima Christian, Executive Director of Africa’s Morning Centre, echoed these sentiments, stressing the government’s apparent indifference to the people’s suffering.
In a separate incident, a hotel barman was reportedly killed by his abductors, alongside two other victims, due to a delay in ransom payment. The kidnappers have demanded N30 million for the release of a receptionist, threatening to kill her if the ransom is not paid.
Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters has confirmed the arrest of 10 suspected bandits and intensified military operations in the FCT. Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, assured that the military is committed to locating and destroying terrorists.
President Bola Tinubu convened an emergency meeting with service chiefs and heads of security agencies to address the security situation. He vowed to eliminate “agents of darkness” fueling insecurity. Additionally, South-South governors are set to meet in Edo State to discuss regional security concerns.
The Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered an upgrade in security strategies to combat kidnappers and other criminals, particularly in the FCT. This includes a coordinated and intelligence-driven approach, with tactical squads directed to intensify proactive measures.
Residents and estate managers in Abuja are increasingly concerned about safety, with many estates enhancing security measures and some residents considering relocation to safer areas. The Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria has called for a review of laws to allow private security personnel to bear arms, highlighting the need for more robust security measures in the face of rising kidnappings.
Editorial:
We are witnessing a critical juncture in Nigeria’s struggle against the scourge of kidnapping and banditry. The Middle-Belt Youth Forum’s march in Abuja is not just a protest but a clarion call for decisive action against a deep-rooted menace that has plagued our nation. The demand to classify these kidnappers and bandits as terrorists is a step towards acknowledging the severity of this crisis.
As a society, we must confront the harsh reality that these are not isolated incidents but a systematic assault on the security and well-being of our citizens. The tragic stories emerging from the Sagwari Estate Layout and other affected areas are a stark reminder of the human cost of inaction. The loss of young lives, the anguish of families awaiting the return of their loved ones, and the pervasive fear among residents are unacceptable in a nation striving for progress and stability.
The government’s response to this crisis must be swift and unyielding. The military’s recent arrests of suspected bandits are commendable, but we need a sustained and comprehensive strategy beyond reactive measures. It is imperative to dismantle the networks that enable these crimes, from financial channels to logistical support.
The involvement of the community and local intelligence is crucial. We must foster a collaborative environment where citizens and security forces work hand in hand, sharing information and resources to preempt and thwart these criminal activities.
While controversial, the call for private security personnel to bear arms underscores the gravity of the situation. It reflects the desperation and fear that have taken root in our communities. However, any move in this direction must be carefully considered, with stringent regulations and oversight to prevent misuse and escalation of violence.
We stand at a crossroads where our actions today will define our nation’s future. Let us rise to the challenge, united in our resolve to restore peace and security to our land. Our collective effort is the key to turning the tide against this tide of terror.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the highest rates of kidnapping for ransom in the world, with the practice becoming increasingly prevalent since the early 2000s.
- The Middle Belt region of Nigeria is a diverse area with over 250 ethnic groups, making it one of Africa’s most culturally varied regions.
- The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, was created in 1976 and officially became Nigeria’s capital in 1991, moving from Lagos to centralize governance.
- The Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act of 2022 in Nigeria provides a legal framework for preventing and combating terrorist activities.
- Nigeria’s National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was established in 2003 and plays a crucial role in emergency management and protecting lives and property.