Afenifere Urges Government to Tackle Escalating National Insecurity

The Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and political organisation, Afenifere, has made an urgent appeal to the Federal Government and its security agencies. They are calling for decisive measures to curb the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Nigeria.
Jare Ajayi, the National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, voiced this concern in a statement released to journalists in Ibadan. He expressed deep concern over the rising incidents of banditry, particularly kidnappings, across the nation.
Afenifere has highlighted the increasing attacks on various groups, including farmers, road users, students, and youth corps members. The organisation is advocating for the establishment of state and local government police forces.
They also emphasise the need to uplift the morale of security personnel through better pay, provision of modern equipment, proper attire, and technological advancements. The use of drones across the country and a faster judicial process for kidnappers and bandits are also among their recommendations.
Afenifere further suggests that youth corps members should serve within their localities or states of origin to minimise the risks associated with long-distance travel, as seen with the recent kidnapping of corps members travelling from Akwa Ibom State to Sokoto.
The organisation believes that addressing hunger and the cost of living is crucial in tackling insecurity. They quoted President Bola Tinubu, who mentioned during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa that democracy without food security could lead to significant challenges.
Editorial:
The plea from Afenifere, as reported by Yohaig NG, underscores the gravity of the security challenges facing Nigeria. The increasing incidents of banditry, kidnappings, and other forms of violence are not just threats to individual safety but also the nation’s socio-economic fabric. While the establishment of local police forces and technological advancements are commendable suggestions, they are just part of a broader solution.
A holistic approach is needed, one that addresses the root causes of insecurity, such as poverty, unemployment, and lack of education. It’s also essential to foster community engagement and intelligence sharing, as local communities often have firsthand knowledge of potential threats.
We urge the government to take Afenifere’s recommendations seriously and to act swiftly. The safety and well-being of Nigerians should always be a top priority.
Did You Know?
- Afenifere is a prominent Yoruba socio-political group that has been active in Nigeria for several decades.
- Nigeria has one of the largest youth populations in the world, making the safety of youth corps members a national concern.
- The concept of community policing has gained traction globally, with many believing it fosters better relationships between the police and the communities they serve.
- Kidnappings for ransom have become a lucrative business for criminal gangs in Nigeria.
- President Bola Tinubu, a key political figure in Nigeria, has often emphasised the link between food security and national stability.