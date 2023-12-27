Amnesty International Demands Fg Investigate Plateau State Attacks

Amnesty International has urgently requested an investigation into the security failures that led to the devastating attack in Bokkos and Barki-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State. The attack resulted in the tragic loss of over 140 lives across 20 villages in these areas. Isa Sanusi, the AI Country Director, revealed that the armed assailants terrorized these villages for over 48 hours, moving from one to another in a relentless spree of violence.
Sanusi emphasized the need for President Bola Tinubu to establish an independent panel to scrutinize the inability of security forces to respond effectively to the attacks, which continued for hours, leaving villages to deal with the aftermath of death and injury. He criticized the Nigerian authorities for their apparent neglect of these communities, pointing out that the pattern of recent attacks in rural Plateau state areas indicates a failure to protect citizens from such violence.
Despite President Tinubu’s promises to address the country’s escalating insecurity, the recent attacks in Plateau, Benue, Zamfara, Sokoto, and Katsina states suggest a lack of genuine commitment to safeguarding lives and properties. Sanusi argues that mere statements of condemnation are insufficient and call for a real commitment to justice and protection for the people.
Editorial:
As observers and commentators on national security, we are deeply concerned about the escalating violence in Plateau State and its implications for national stability. The recent call by Amnesty International for an investigation into the Plateau attacks is a stark reminder of the urgent need for effective security measures in Nigeria. The loss of over 140 lives in such a brutal manner not only reflects a tragic human cost but also exposes the glaring inadequacies in our security infrastructure.
The responsibility of the government to protect its citizens is paramount, and the apparent failure to do so in this instance raises serious questions about the priorities and effectiveness of our security strategies. The prolonged duration of the attacks, spanning over 48 hours, without adequate response from security forces, is a glaring indictment of our preparedness and responsiveness to such crises.
Establishing an independent panel, as suggested by Amnesty International, is not just a necessity but a moral obligation of the government to its people. It is imperative that this panel not only investigates the failures that led to these attacks but also formulates robust strategies to prevent future occurrences. The pattern of neglect and inadequate response to rural community attacks must be addressed decisively.
Our collective security is a shared responsibility, and it is high time the government demonstrates a genuine commitment to this cause. Protecting lives and properties should be the priority; anything less is betraying the public’s trust in its leaders. We stand in solidarity with the victims and communities affected and echo the call for justice and a renewed commitment to security.
Did You Know?
- Plateau State, known for its agricultural resources, is often called the “Home of Peace and Tourism” in Nigeria.
- Amnesty International, founded in 1961, has won the Nobel Peace Prize for its work in campaigning for human rights.
- Nigeria has over 250 ethnic groups, with Hausa, Yoruba, and Igbo being the largest.
- The concept of an independent panel for investigating security lapses is not new in global politics and has been implemented in various countries to ensure transparency and accountability.
- The term ‘rampaging gunmen’, often used in Nigerian media, reflects a pattern of uncontrolled violence that has become increasingly common in various parts of the country.