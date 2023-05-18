Anambra Violent Attack: Police Identify Nine U.S. Consulate Personnel Involved

The Anambra State Police Command has disclosed the names of nine U.S. Consulate personnel from Lagos who were embroiled in a brutal attack in the Ogbaru area on Tuesday, which reportedly resulted in seven deaths.
The Police Commissioner in Anambra, Mr Echeng Echeng, revealed this information during a news conference at the command’s headquarters in Amawbia on Thursday.
Echeng identified the involved individuals as Jefferson Obayuwane, Sunday Prince Ubong, Ekene Nweke, Hassan Etila, Avwuvie Kaye Monday, Bukar A. Kabuiki, Emmanuel Lukpata, Friday Morgan, and Adamu Andrew.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), seven of these nine personnel were tragically killed and burned in their vehicles, while two others were abducted.
Echeng confirmed that the deceased included men from Squadron 23, Police Mobile Force Lagos, specifically Inspectors Bukar Adams, Friday Morgan, Adam Andrew, and Emmanuel Lupata.
The Commissioner further revealed that security forces had apprehended two individuals about the crime, and they are currently assisting in ongoing investigations.
The brutal attack on the U.S. Consulate personnel and their police escorts occurred on May 16, along the Atani/Osamala road in Ogbaru, following an assessment tour of communities affected by erosion.
Echeng attributed the attack to suspected Eastern Security Network (ESN) members and the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). He assured that efforts are underway to track down the assailants.
Editorial: Condemning Violence Against Foreign Diplomatic Personnel
The shocking and brutal attack on U.S. Consulate personnel in Anambra is a stark reminder of the threats faced by diplomatic staff and their security details in volatile regions.
These professionals aim to foster bilateral ties and aid local communities. In this instance, the team was assessing the impact of erosion – a genuine issue affecting many Nigerian communities. It is horrifying that such a goodwill mission could culminate in violence and loss of life.
Such actions disrespect the lives of those lost and undermine Nigeria’s international standing and relationships. Moreover, it’s a black mark on our reputation as a country that prides itself on hospitality and respect for all.
We call on the Nigerian security agencies to swiftly bring those responsible to justice. Furthermore, the international community must see that Nigeria will not tolerate such atrocious acts.
Did You Know?
- The U.S. Consulate in Lagos is one of Nigeria’s two U.S. diplomatic missions. The other is the U.S. Embassy located in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.
- Anambra is a state in southeastern Nigeria known for its vibrant economy and rich cultural heritage.
- Ogbaru is a Local Government Area in Anambra State. It is located in the town of Atani.
