Army Thwarts IPOB Attack in Imo; Insurgents Ambushed in Zamfara

The Nigerian Army remains committed to addressing insecurity. Troops of the 34 Artillery Brigade, under the 82 Division Nigerian Army, have successfully prevented an attack.
The attack was planned by suspected Indigenous People of Biafra members and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN).
Their target was the Forward Operating Base at Ukwuorji on the Owerri – Onitsha Expressway.
This information was shared by the Director of Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu. The attackers faced the superior firepower of the vigilant troops on August 20, 2023.
One attacker was neutralised. Two others were captured, while the rest escaped. Recovered items included a vehicle, a mobile phone, a machete, and ammunition.
In the Northeast, troops have another achievement. A Boko Haram fighter and his wife surrendered to the 26 Task Force Brigade Garrison in Gwoza. They handed over an AK-47 rifle and ammunition.
On August 21, 2023, another operation took place. Troops of the 1 Brigade Garrison, under the 8 Division, ambushed insurgents in Zamfara.
They planned to attack Bobo Village in the Talata Mafara Local Government Area. Two insurgents were eliminated, and weapons were seized.
The Army urges citizens to support its operations. This will help enhance national security.
Editorial
The recent successes of the Nigerian Army in thwarting attacks and ambushing insurgents underscore the importance of a vigilant and proactive military in ensuring national security.
The foiled attack by suspected members of IPOB/ESN in Imo and the ambush of insurgents in Zamfara are testaments to the Army’s dedication and commitment to its duty.
Such operations not only prevent potential harm and loss of life but also send a strong message to those who threaten the peace and stability of the nation.
The surrender of a Boko Haram fighter and his wife further indicates the diminishing power and influence of insurgent groups.
The government and the military must continue their collaborative efforts, leveraging intelligence and strategic operations, to ensure the safety and security of all Nigerians.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Army was founded in 1960. It plays a crucial role in maintaining the country’s territorial integrity.
- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is a secessionist group. It advocates for the independence of the southeastern regions of Nigeria.
- The Eastern Security Network (ESN) is considered the armed wing of IPOB.
- Zamfara State, located in northwestern Nigeria, has faced numerous security challenges, including banditry and kidnapping.
- The Nigerian Army has several divisions, each responsible for specific geographical areas. The 82 Division, for instance, covers the southeast.