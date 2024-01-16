Atiku Links Rising Abuja Kidnappings to Increased Poverty

The alarming surge in kidnappings and murders in Nigeria, especially in Abuja, has been attributed to escalating poverty and hunger by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. Atiku, expressing his concerns on his social media handle, urged the government to urgently tackle the grave security challenges to restore the nation’s confidence.
Atiku lamented the unchecked reign of terror by bandits and kidnappers, leading to the loss of young lives and innocent citizens. He highlighted the recent tragic incidents, including the death of Nabeeha and the murder of Folorunsho Ariyo, a 13-year-old student, among other victims. Folorunsho was among ten individuals abducted from Sagwari Estate Layout in Dutse, Bwari Area Council of the FCT, on January 7th, 2024.
The former presidential candidate emphasized the clear link between the country’s deepening poverty, hunger, and the rise in kidnapping and insecurity. He criticized the government’s failure to protect its citizens, noting that this negligence has given criminals free rein to operate, particularly around the capital city.
Atiku called for immediate action from the authorities to address this dire situation. While mourning with the families of the deceased, he prayed for comfort and eternal peace for the victims and protection for the nation.
Editorial
As we reflect on Atiku Abubakar’s recent remarks regarding the escalating kidnappings in Abuja, it’s evident that the root causes of this crisis extend far beyond mere criminality. We, as a nation, are witnessing the dire consequences of poverty and hunger, which have become catalysts for the surge in insecurity. The tragic stories of Nabeeha and Folorunsho Ariyo, among others, are not just statistics; they are a grim reminder of the human cost of our failing security infrastructure.
The correlation between poverty and crime is not a novel concept. However, the situation in Abuja, the heart of our nation, is a stark illustration of how deeply interconnected these issues are. The government’s inability to protect its citizens is not just a failure of policy but a breach of the fundamental social contract. This negligence has left a void, now filled by the lawlessness of kidnappers and bandits.
Our collective focus must shift towards addressing the underlying socio-economic issues fueling this crisis. It’s not enough to deploy more security forces or enact stricter laws. We need a holistic approach that includes economic empowerment, educational opportunities, and social welfare programs. Only then can we hope to stem the tide of insecurity threatening to engulf our capital and, by extension, our nation.
We began with a call to action and ended on the same note. The time for complacency is over. The government must act decisively to restore not just law and order but also the hope and trust of its people.
