Bandits Demand Hefty Ransom For Kidnapped Nysc Member In Zamfara

Bandits in Zamfara have kidnapped eight National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members and are demanding a N4 million ransom for releasing one victim.

When their bus was intercepted, the corps members were travelling from Uyo, Akwa Ibom, to Sokoto State for their mandatory one-year national service.

Emmanuel Etteh, the father of one of the victims, Glory Thomas, revealed that the bandits contacted him and demanded N4 million for his daughter’s release.

Since then, there has been no further communication from the kidnappers.

A military rescue team is currently searching for the victims.

Editorial

The kidnapping of NYSC members and the subsequent ransom demand is a grim reminder of the escalating insecurity in Nigeria.

While the military is actively searching for the victims, this incident raises questions about the safety measures for NYSC members travelling to their service locations.

The government must immediately enhance security measures for these young individuals serving their nation.

This could include providing secure transportation options and increasing military patrols along known risky routes.

Failure to address this issue puts lives at risk and undermines the essence of the NYSC programme, which aims to foster unity and national development.

Did You Know?

  • The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was established in Nigeria in 1973 to involve Nigerian graduates in nation-building.
  • Zamfara State is located in the North-Western region of Nigeria and has been a hotspot for banditry and kidnapping.
  • The ransom demand of N4 million equates to approximately $4,371, a substantial amount in the Nigerian context.
  • Akwa Ibom, where the victims were travelling from, is located in the South-South region of Nigeria.
  • Sokoto State, the intended destination of the NYSC members, is in the North-Western region of Nigeria and is known for its historical significance.

