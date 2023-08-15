Bandits Hit Plateau School, Kill 2 Teachers; Push for Grazing Ban Grows

Bandits launched an assault on a secondary school in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau state, resulting in the tragic deaths of two teachers.
The victims, a newlywed couple, were educators at the BECO Comprehensive Secondary School in the Kwi community.
The attack occurred during a staff meeting focused on compiling student results for an upcoming “Speech and Prize Giving Day.”
Eyewitnesses recounted that the bandits, identified as Fulani, entered the school premises with their cattle during the meeting.
When staff members requested the intruders remove their livestock from the school grounds, the bandits opened fire, killing two teachers.
The Vice Principal of the school was also injured in the attack.
In a statement, the Berom Youths Moulders Association expressed their grief over the incident and called on authorities to implement an open grazing ban in the region to prevent further such occurrences.
They highlighted the need for the government to address the issue of armed individuals moving freely and intimidating local communities.
Editorial:
The tragic incident in Plateau state is a stark reminder of Nigeria’s escalating security challenges.
The audacity of bandits to attack a school in broad daylight and kill educators is deeply concerning.
Such acts disrupt the educational process and instil fear in communities, making them feel vulnerable and unsafe.
While the immediate response might be to enhance school security measures, a more holistic approach is required.
The root causes of these attacks, including socio-economic disparities and the lack of stringent measures against open grazing, must be addressed.
The call for an open grazing ban is not just about preventing conflicts between herders and farmers; it’s about ensuring the safety and security of all residents.
Furthermore, the government must take proactive steps to disarm and rehabilitate individuals involved in banditry.
Strengthening intelligence networks, enhancing community policing, and fostering inter-community dialogues can go a long way in restoring peace and stability.
Did You Know?
- Plateau state, located in Nigeria’s Middle Belt, has historically witnessed tensions between farmers and herders.
- The Berom ethnic group is one of the major indigenous groups in Plateau state.
- Several Nigerian states have implemented open grazing bans to reduce conflicts between farmers and herders.
- Due to their symbolic nature, schools are often targeted in conflicts, disrupting education for thousands of students.
- Community engagement and dialogue can be pivotal in resolving conflicts and fostering understanding between different groups.