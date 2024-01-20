Bandits in Abuja Find Refuge in Deserted Kaduna Military Camp

Bandits terrorizing the Federal Capital Territory and neighbouring states of Kaduna, Nasarawa, and Niger have reportedly taken refuge in the Kajuru forest, Southern Kaduna. Previously used by the military for training, this forest has been abandoned, now serving as a haven for these criminals. According to security sources, the military’s absence has allowed kidnappers and bandits to regroup and strengthen their presence in the area. The Kajuru forest, once a site of significant military action against these elements, is now their stronghold.
The military’s temporary camp in Kajuru, established during the tenure of former governor Nasir El-Rufai, was initially successful in curbing violence. However, following the military’s withdrawal, bandits and terrorists have overrun the area. These criminals, armed and ready to eliminate any opposition, frequently venture into the Federal Capital Territory and surrounding towns for kidnappings. Despite occasional military operations, the lack of a permanent military presence has given these bandits a strategic advantage.
The Defence Headquarters, however, maintains that the Kajuru camp is still actively used for training troops. Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, asserts that the area serves as a staging ground for operations in Kajuru. Meanwhile, the Nigerian Police Force has made significant arrests related to recent abductions in the FCT, capturing four bandits, two gunrunners, and a bandit informant. The Nigerian Communications Commission is aiding the police by intercepting bandit communications and providing crucial intelligence.
The spread of banditry and kidnappings has escalated, affecting major cities like Lagos and Abuja. The recent abduction and killing of four victims in the FCT has sparked national outrage. Efforts to secure the release of hostages, including the Al-Kadriyar sisters, have been complicated by public fundraising and social media announcements. The police, however, continue their operations, with the recent deployment of 600 personnel for special anti-terror operations.
Editorial
The alarming rise of banditry and kidnappings in Nigeria, particularly around the Federal Capital Territory, underscores a critical security challenge. The situation in the Kajuru forest in Southern Kaduna, where bandits have found a sanctuary in a deserted military training camp, is particularly concerning. This development highlights the adaptability and resilience of these criminal elements and points to a worrying gap in our military and security strategy.
We must acknowledge the complex nature of this security crisis. The bandits’ ability to exploit abandoned military sites and the dense forests of Southern Kaduna for their operations demonstrates a sophisticated understanding of the terrain and the limitations of our security forces. This situation demands a more dynamic and sustained military presence in these vulnerable areas. The sporadic nature of military operations, as seen in Kajuru, is insufficient in the face of a persistent and evolving threat.
Furthermore, the recent kidnappings and the public’s response to them reveal the deep-seated fear and desperation among the populace. While the efforts of the Nigerian Police Force and the Nigerian Communications Commission in tracking and apprehending these criminals are commendable, there is an urgent need for a more proactive and preventive approach to security. The government must prioritize the safety of its citizens by reinforcing its military and police operations and ensuring that areas like the Kajuru forest do not become safe havens for bandits.
Did You Know?
- The Kajuru forest, now a hideout for bandits, is located in the Southern part of Kaduna State and is known for its diverse and rich cultural heritage.
- The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, was created in 1976 and officially became Nigeria’s capital in 1991, replacing Lagos.
- Nasir El-Rufai, mentioned in the context of the Kajuru military camp, has been the Governor of Kaduna State since 2015.
- The Nigerian Communications Commission, instrumental in intercepting bandit communications, was established in 1992 to regulate and control the telecommunications industry in Nigeria.
- The Nigerian Army Welfare Limited/Guarantee was established to cater to the welfare needs of serving and retired Army personnel and their families.