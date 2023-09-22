Bandits Kidnap Over 24 Gusau University Students in Zamfara Raid

In a distressing incident, more than 24 students from the Federal University of Gusau were abducted early Friday morning. This occurred when bandits stormed the Sabon-Gida community in the Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State.
A student, who wished to remain anonymous, informed Channels Television that a majority of the abducted individuals were female students.
The invasion began around 3 am, with the bandits firing shots indiscriminately. Nazeer Sabon-Gida, a local resident, confirmed that three student hostels were targeted, and all students present were taken by the attackers.
Although the Nigerian Army troops engaged the bandits in a fierce gunfight, the criminals managed to escape with the kidnapped students.
Previously, in June, students from the same university had protested against the frequent abductions of their peers in Sabon-Gida and Damba. The village of Sabon-Gida, located opposite the main campus of the Federal University of Gusau, is roughly 20 km from the state capital, Gusau.
Attempts to contact the university’s spokesperson and the state police for comments were unsuccessful.
Editorial:
The recurring abductions of students, especially in the northern parts of Nigeria, are deeply alarming.
Such incidents not only disrupt the educational process but also instil fear and trauma in the minds of young learners.
The audacity of these bandits, who brazenly attack educational institutions, is a stark reminder of the security challenges the nation faces.
While the immediate concern is the safe return of the abducted students, there’s a pressing need for a comprehensive strategy to address the root causes of such criminal activities.
Strengthening security measures, community engagement, and intelligence-sharing are crucial steps in ensuring the safety of our educational institutions.
Did You Know?
- The Federal University of Gusau is one of the prominent educational institutions in Zamfara State.
- Bandit attacks and kidnappings have become increasingly common in Nigeria, especially in the northern regions.
- Educational institutions have been targeted frequently, leading to disruptions in academic activities.
- The Nigerian government has been working on various strategies to combat banditry and ensure the safety of its citizens.
- Community involvement and vigilance play a significant role in preventing such attacks and providing intelligence to security agencies.