Bandits Massacre 37 in Sokoto Communities Over Unpaid Levy

Bandits have ruthlessly attacked communities around Tangaza in Sokoto state, resulting in the death of no less than 37 locals. The attackers purportedly acted in retaliation for the communities’ failure to pay levies imposed on them.
The communities under attack included Rakkah, Rakkah Dutse, and Gwadabawa Kwari, among others. No official statement has been made by the police regarding the incident. However, a survivor from one of the afflicted communities spoke with journalists, informing them that over 27 victims had already been interred.
The survivor raised concerns about the difficulty in reaching security operatives in Sokoto during the weekend due to poor communication and network issues. According to him, this was not the first instance of bandits wreaking havoc in these communities. He urgently appealed to the government for assistance and protection against these recurring brutalities.
Editorial
Escalating Banditry: An Urgent Call for Action
The recent massacre in Tangaza, Sokoto state, where bandits murdered 37 locals over unpaid levies, brings the alarming rise of banditry in Nigeria into the spotlight. This tragic incident is another reminder of the escalating security challenges confronting numerous communities nationwide.
The scale and frequency of bandit attacks have intensified, with groups resorting to killing, kidnapping, and terrorizing residents. Often, these bandits impose levies on communities, and failure to pay leads to gruesome attacks like the one in Tangaza. Such criminal activities are not only a direct violation of the right to life but also contribute to the displacement of people, economic decline, and social instability.
Despite efforts by security forces to combat banditry, many communities remain vulnerable and under constant threat. This situation underscores the need for a more robust and efficient approach to security.
The government must invest in strengthening the capacity of security agencies and improving communication infrastructure to ensure timely intervention during attacks. But, more importantly, there must be a strategic plan to address the root causes of banditry, which include poverty, unemployment, illiteracy, and weak rule of law.
Further, community engagement is essential to build trust, improve intelligence gathering, and swift justice for perpetrators. Unless urgent steps are taken, the scourge of banditry may continue to plague Nigeria, undermining the peace and prosperity of our communities.
Did You Know?
- Sokoto State is located in the extreme northwest of Nigeria, near the confluence of the Sokoto River and the Rima River.
- Banditry in Nigeria involves armed robbery, kidnapping, and cattle rustling, predominantly in the Northwest region.
