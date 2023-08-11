Benue Women Protest On Highway Following Herdsmen Attack

Benue Women Protest on Highway Following Herdsmen Attack

In response to the recent killing of five individuals, women in Benue took to the Makurdi/Abuja federal highway in protest.

The tragic incident, attributed to suspected herdsmen, occurred in two communities within the Guma Local Government area.

A resident, Sunny, reported that three victims were from Ngban, while the others were from Nyian.

Christopher Waku, the security officer of Guma Local Government, confirmed the attacks and the subsequent deaths.

The protesting women, expressing their grief and frustration, have blocked the highway since early morning, demanding the presence of the governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, before they consider leaving.

Editorial:
The recent blockade of the Makurdi/Abuja federal highway by Benue women is a stark reminder of the ongoing tensions and violence that have plagued parts of Nigeria.

The killing of five individuals, believed to be the work of suspected herdsmen, is not an isolated incident but part of a more significant, complex issue.

The protests, while disruptive, are a cry for attention, justice, and a call for decisive action.

The government’s role in ensuring the safety and security of its citizens cannot be overstated.

The recurring violent incidents, particularly in regions like Benue, demand a comprehensive strategy addressing these conflicts’ root causes.

While the immediate concern is to bring the perpetrators to justice, a long-term solution requires a multi-faceted approach.

This includes fostering community dialogue, ensuring economic opportunities, and strengthening law enforcement agencies.

The women of Benue, through their protest, have highlighted the urgency of the situation.

Their demands for the governor’s intervention signify a plea for leadership and accountability.

It’s a call for the government to step up, address the grievances, and ensure that such incidents do not repeat.

The time for action is now.

Did You Know?

  • Benue State, often called the “Food Basket of the Nation”, plays a crucial role in Nigeria’s agriculture.
  • Conflicts between farmers and herdsmen have been a longstanding issue in Nigeria, often rooted in disputes over land and resources.
  • The Guma Local Government area, where the recent attack occurred, has been a hotspot for such conflicts.
  • Community-led peace initiatives have been successful in some regions, highlighting the importance of local involvement in conflict resolution.
  • Early warning systems to detect potential conflicts are being explored as a preventive measure in some Nigerian states.

