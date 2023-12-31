Bishop Kukah Alerts President Tinubu: Nigeria’s Security Crisis Deepens

Bishop Matthew Kukah of the Sokoto Diocese, Catholic Church, has issued a stark warning to President Bola Tinubu, expressing the dwindling faith of Nigerians in the government’s ability to safeguard them. This comes in the wake of the devastating Christmas Eve attacks in Plateau State, which claimed over 100 lives in Mangu, Bokkos, and Barkin Ladi LGAs, also destroying over 200 houses.
Bishop Kukah’s statement on Saturday emphasized the dire state of national security, likening the situation to a war and criticizing the security forces for becoming a subject of ridicule. He stressed the regularity of funerals and coffins in the daily lives of Nigerians due to such attacks. Urging President Tinubu to overhaul the nation’s security strategy, Kukah highlighted the need for a permanent solution to end these relentless assaults.
“The legitimacy of your government hinges on resolving this crisis and restoring our nation,” Kukah asserted. He criticized the prolonged military approach to security, pointing out its contribution to corruption and lack of coordination among security agencies. Kukah called for resetting the national security architecture, emphasizing the importance of deep intellectual analysis and strategic planning in national security.
Kukah urged the intelligence community to uncover these attackers’ identities, motives, and sponsors, stating that these incidents are beyond mere disputes over grazing fields. He highlighted the need to answer questions about the attackers’ identities, motives, and sponsors.
Despite acknowledging the government’s improved response to such tragedies, Kukah noted that rebuilding communities requires more than physical infrastructure. He emphasized the importance of rebuilding community cohesion and resilience and the need for strategies beyond mere construction.
The Bishop also expressed concern over the rising anger and frustration among the populace and the risk of religious leaders being perceived as accomplices to the state’s failures. He lamented the widespread destruction caused by these ‘murderers’ across northern states, noting that they do not discriminate based on religion, region, or ethnicity.
Kukah’s statement paints a grim picture of a nation in turmoil, with citizens increasingly losing hope in the government’s ability to protect and secure their future.
Editorial:
As we reflect on Bishop Kukah’s poignant message to President Tinubu, it’s clear that Nigeria faces a critical juncture in its battle against internal security threats. The recent Plateau attack is not an isolated incident but a symptom of a deeper malaise afflicting our nation. As a society, we must confront the harsh reality that our security architecture is failing us.
The Bishop’s call for a comprehensive overhaul of our security strategy is not just timely but imperative. For too long, we have relied on an aggressive approach, which, while necessary, is insufficient in addressing the complexities of modern security challenges. Our focus must shift towards a more holistic strategy that encompasses both military might and intelligence, community engagement, and socio-economic development.
The heart of the matter lies in the government’s ability to regain the trust of its people. Trust is the cornerstone of any successful security strategy. The social contract is fundamentally broken when citizens lose faith in their government’s ability to protect them. This erosion of trust fuels despair and hampers collective efforts to combat these threats.
Our call to action is clear: we must demand accountability and transparency from our leaders. While improved, the government’s response to these attacks is still not enough. Rebuilding communities goes beyond physical reconstruction; it involves healing the wounds of those affected, restoring their dignity, and ensuring their safety.
We stand at a crossroads. The path we choose today will determine the future of our nation. Let us choose the path of unity, resilience, and unwavering commitment to securing a safe and prosperous future for all Nigerians. Our collective will and determination can and will overcome these challenges.
