CAN Strongly Denounces Plateau Massacre, Urges Action for Peace

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has vehemently condemned the recent Christmas Eve attacks in the Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State, which resulted in over a hundred deaths and the destruction of several homes. In a statement, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, President of CAN, emphasized that these violent acts significantly threaten the nation’s harmony and shared values.
Archbishop Okoh expressed his deep sorrow over the violence, stating, “We condemn these acts of violence in the strongest possible terms. The burning down of houses and worship centres and the destruction of properties worth millions of naira is not only a criminal act but also a direct assault on our shared values of peace, unity, and mutual respect.” He asserted that such acts have no place in society and must be actively prevented.
CAN extended its condolences to the families and communities affected by the tragedy, particularly mentioning the villages of Ruku, Hurum, Darwat, Mai Yanga Sabo, NTV, and Lisham Kwahasnat in Wase LGA, including the Baptist Church in Chirang village. The association stands in solidarity with the victims during this grief and offers prayers for their comfort and strength.
While acknowledging the prompt intervention of the military and the establishment of a joint police and military task force, Archbishop Okoh appealed for more proactive measures from security intelligence to prevent future occurrences. He commended Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s efforts in advocating for peace and unity amidst adversity.
CAN urged the people of Plateau State to maintain peace and unity, emphasizing the importance of supporting the affected communities with relief materials. The statement concluded with a call to reinforce national unity and resilience, urging citizens to extend empathy and support to the victims and commit to building a peaceful and prosperous Plateau State and Nigeria.
Editorial
The recent tragic events in Plateau State, as condemned by the Christian Association of Nigeria, bring to the forefront the urgent need for proactive measures to ensure peace and security. The loss of over a hundred lives in the Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi attacks is not just a statistic; it represents a profound human tragedy that affects families, communities, and the fabric of our nation.
CAN’s strong condemnation of these acts of violence is a necessary voice in the call for peace and unity. The association’s emphasis on the assault on shared values of peace, unity, and mutual respect is a poignant reminder of what we stand to lose in the face of such violence. It is imperative that we, as a society, stand united against any form of violence that threatens our collective peace and harmony.
The role of religious organizations like CAN in advocating for peace and offering support to victims is crucial. Their call for proactive security measures reminds them that while reactive strategies are necessary, they are insufficient. We must anticipate and prevent such tragedies before they occur. This requires a collaborative effort between government, security agencies, religious organizations, and communities.
The Plateau killings are a stark reminder of the fragility of peace and the need for vigilance in protecting it. As CAN rightly points out, it is time to move from reactive to preventive measures. Let us heed this call and work together towards a future where such tragedies are a thing of the past and peace and unity prevail.
Did You Know?
- Plateau State is often called Nigeria’s “Home of Peace and Tourism” due to its beautiful landscapes and diverse cultural heritage.
- CAN, the Christian Association of Nigeria, was founded in 1976 and is a significant religious organization representing various Christian denominations in Nigeria.
- Nigeria has over 250 ethnic groups with diverse religions and cultures, making it one of the most culturally diverse countries in the world.
- Plateau State has historically been a melting pot of different ethnic and religious groups, contributing to its rich cultural tapestry.
- Community-based peacebuilding initiatives have been increasingly recognized as vital in addressing the root causes of conflict and promoting sustainable peace in regions like Plateau State.