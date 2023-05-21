Casualties Rise to Over 40 in Recent Attacks on Benue Communities

Fatalities from the latest onslaughts on Imande Mbakange and surrounding localities in the Mbacher Council Ward of Kastina-Ala Local Government Area, Benue state, have escalated, exceeding 40.
The incidents, committed by unknown assailants on June 3, resulted in a considerable death toll. Reports claimed that 28 lives were lost initially, but the count has now surged. The violent episodes also led to the devastation of numerous homes and injuries to many villagers.
An advocacy group, the Shitile Development Association (SDA), expressed their despair over the continuous fatal incidents. In an appeal for help letter to the state government, the SDA, through its President, Door Samuel, and Secretary General, Zuai Ephraim, alerted the public about the relentless bloodshed in the Shitile region.
The association highlighted that following the June 3 attacks, the Shitile residents in the Benue North East District and parts of Taraba State had been subjected to constant assaults over the past fortnight without justifiable cause.
The SDA provided a list of 40 individuals who lost their lives in separate onslaughts, particularly on June 4, in various Kastina-Ala LGA communities. They appealed to the authorities to curb the violence.
In the SDA’s words,
“Following the June 3 attack on Imande Mbakange village market, 28 bodies were found at different locations.” Subsequent days saw “six more casualties in Michihe Council Ward, with another six in Achamegh village, Mbagene Kpav.”
They voiced their concerns about the reckless nature of these atrocities, often occurring under cover of night, with the perpetrators’ identities and motives remaining unknown.
The SDA noted that these horrifying acts force people to abandon their homes and farmlands for safety.
As residents flee, herders seize their territories and graze on their farms.
They pleaded with the state government to assist the Shitile people, who lost their lives and possessions to the unidentified attackers.
Editorial
Unrest in Benue: When Will the Bloodshed Cease?
The surge of violence in Benue State is deeply distressing, particularly in light of the rising death toll in the Imande Mbakange and neighbouring communities. The situation paints a grim picture of insecurity, inciting fear among residents and threatening the state’s stability.
Admittedly, the identity of the perpetrators remains unknown, and their motives are undisclosed.
Nonetheless, the attacks’ sheer frequency and scale cannot be overlooked.
They call for urgent and decisive action from the state and federal authorities.
There is a desperate need for enhanced security measures, proactive investigations, and swift justice. Identifying and apprehending the culprits will not only provide closure to the affected communities but also serve as a deterrent to potential perpetrators.
Furthermore, providing support and reassurance to the affected communities is vital. Assistance regarding safety, shelter, and resources can help mitigate the traumatic effects of the onslaughts and offer solace to the victims.
Did you know?
- With over 200 million people, Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country.
- Benue State, known as the “Food Basket of the Nation”, is a central agricultural region in Nigeria.
- Over the past decade, conflicts between farmers and herders over land and resources have intensified in many parts of Nigeria, leading to thousands of deaths.
- According to the 2020 Global Terrorism Index, Nigeria ranks third among countries most affected by terrorism.
