Coalition for True Governance Calls for State of Emergency in Imo Following Killing of Monarchs

- Following the assassination of traditional rulers in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, the Coalition for True Governance condemned the act and called for a state of emergency.
- The group accused Governor Hope Uzodinma of failing to secure lives and property in the state.
- The group further urged the government to investigate the killings thoroughly and ensure those responsible are brought to justice, regardless of their position or influence.
News Story
The Coalition for True Governance, a political group, has denounced the murder of Eze Victor Ijioma, a traditional ruler in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State and the traditional prime minister of the Mgbele community.
The group calls for an emergency in Imo State, arguing that its governor, Hope Uzodinma, failed to protect residents and their property.
In a statement released on Friday, the Coalition highlighted that the assassination of these traditional rulers, who signify stability, heritage, and unity in the community, is a horrifying act of violence.
It emphasized the urgency for the Federal Government to address the incident and restore peace across the state.
In his speech, the group convener, Chief Charles Odenigbo, called for the immediate declaration of an emergency in Imo State.
According to the statement, “This declaration is necessary to ensure the swift deployment of security forces and the implementation of measures to prevent further loss of lives and property.”
The statement further noted, “Governor Hope Uzodinma is a failure, he has shown times without number that he does not possess the capacity to govern and ensure the safety of life and property in the state.”
The Coalition also called on the government to launch a thorough investigation into the assassination of the traditional ruler in Oguta, aiming to identify and bring the culprits to justice.
It emphasized the importance of holding accountable anyone involved, regardless of their position or influence and maintaining the rule of law.
The group also urged the Nigerian government to prioritize community engagement, dialogue, and reconciliation initiatives in Imo State, asserting that building trust between the government, security agencies, and the local population is crucial to lasting peace and stability.
Editorial
The tragic assassination of traditional rulers in Imo State is an alarming situation that demands urgent action from all stakeholders. The Coalition for True Governance’s call for a state of emergency signifies the gravity of the situation.
Those responsible for these heinous acts must be brought to justice, not just to offer closure for the bereaved families but also to restore trust in law and order of the state.
Did You Know?
- Traditional rulers in Nigeria, like Eze Victor Ijioma, play a vital role in their communities, symbolizing stability, heritage, and unity.
For the latest Nigerian news, keep visiting Yohaig NG, where we bring you reliable, accurate, and unbiased news.