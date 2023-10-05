Commissioner Freed Without Ransom, Benue Governor Asserts

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has confirmed the release of the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Mathew Abo, asserting that no ransom or financial transactions facilitated his freedom.
A statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Tersoo Kula, highlighted that Abo’s release followed “intense pressure” on the kidnappers from security operatives, acting on directives from the governor. Abo, who spent 10 days in captivity, has reunited with his family in Sankera, Ukum Local Government Area, where he was abducted.
The governor expressed gratitude towards the security operatives for ensuring the commissioner’s safe release and issued a stern warning to criminals within the state to vacate, as their activities would not be tolerated.
Alia also tasked the security forces to secure the release of the remaining captives, including the former Chairman, Ukum LGA, Mr Washima Erukaa, and his cousin, who were kidnapped in separate incidents. The governor emphasised a zero-tolerance approach towards criminal activities and urged security operatives to be unrelenting in their pursuit of criminals within the state.
Editorial
The release of Mr Mathew Abo, the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism in Benue State, after a 10-day ordeal in the hands of kidnappers, is indeed a relief to his family and the entire state. However, this incident underscores a pervasive issue that has become a menace to the society – kidnapping.
While we appreciate the efforts of the security operatives in ensuring the commissioner’s safe return, it is imperative to acknowledge that the kidnapping menace in Nigeria has reached an alarming rate and demands a more robust and strategic approach.
We believe that the government should not only focus on reactive measures, such as rescuing kidnapped victims but should also proactively work towards dismantling these kidnapping syndicates and addressing the root causes of this menace.
The socio-economic factors driving individuals towards such criminal activities must be addressed through policies that promote social equity, job creation, and poverty alleviation. The security architecture of the state and the nation at large needs to be critically evaluated and fortified to prevent future occurrences.
It is also crucial for the government to engage in a comprehensive dialogue with local communities, as they are often the first point of contact and can provide vital information that can aid in curbing this menace. The fight against kidnapping should be collective, involving not just the government and security agencies, but every citizen.
We must all be vigilant, cooperative with security agencies, and supportive of policies and initiatives aimed at eradicating this threat to our collective safety and development.
Did You Know?
- Benue State, known as the “Food Basket of the Nation”, plays a significant role in Nigeria’s agricultural sector, providing a variety of crops.
- The state was named after the Benue River and it is one of Nigeria’s middle-belt regions, with a rich history of agriculture.
- Benue has a rich cultural heritage and hosts numerous colourful festivals, such as the Kwagh-Hir festival, which showcases the state’s traditional dances, music, and crafts.
- The Benue River, which is the major river in the state, is the longest river in Nigeria and has great potential for supporting inland water transportation and irrigation for agriculture.
- Benue State has been grappling with various security challenges, including herdsmen attacks and kidnappings, which have impacted the state’s peace and development.