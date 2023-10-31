Decomposed Bodies and Skeletons Found Near Abia Cattle Market

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has revealed a disturbing discovery made by security operatives around the Lokpanta Cattle Market, situated in the Umunneochi area of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway. During a raid, they uncovered 50 decomposing corpses, of which 20 were headless, and numerous skeletons. The governor further disclosed that the cattle market was identified as a location where kidnappers collected ransoms.
This revelation was made public during Governor Otti’s monthly media chat in Umuahia, the state’s capital. He emphasised his administration’s dedication to ensuring the safety of the state’s residents and visitors. The governor clarified that the decision to transform the cattle market into a daily market wasn’t aimed at any specific ethnic group but was a strategic move to enhance the security of the market and its surrounding community.
He stated, “We found 50 deceased individuals, 20 of whom were headless, spanning men, women, and children, along with countless skeletons. We also ascertained that ransoms for kidnappings were typically left near the market.” He refuted claims that the northerners trading in the market were asked to leave the state and highlighted the importance of the market’s transformation to accommodate various goods, not just cattle.
In response, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, a prominent Igbo socio-cultural organisation, urged the northern leaders in the cattle market to collaborate with Governor Otti to identify and eliminate any criminal elements tarnishing the reputation of legitimate traders.
Editorial:
The recent findings near the Lokpanta Cattle Market are deeply unsettling and raise serious concerns about the safety and security of the region. At Yohaig NG, we believe that every individual has the right to live and work in a safe environment, free from the fear of violence or harm.
The discovery of such a large number of decomposed bodies and skeletons is a stark reminder of the challenges we face in ensuring the safety of our communities. Thorough investigations must be conducted to bring those responsible to justice and to provide closure for the families of the victims.
Governor Otti’s proactive approach to addressing this issue is commendable. Transforming the cattle market into a daily market and enhancing its security infrastructure are steps in the right direction. However, it’s equally important to foster a sense of community and trust among the traders, residents, and security agencies. Only through collective efforts can we hope to eradicate such heinous crimes and ensure a safer future for all.
Did You Know?
- Abia State, located in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria, was created in 1991 from parts of Imo State.
- The Lokpanta Cattle Market is strategically situated along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, making it a significant hub for cattle trade in the region.
- Kidnapping for ransom has become a prevalent crime in many parts of Nigeria over the past decade.
- The Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway serves as a major transportation route connecting the South-East to the South-South regions of Nigeria.
- Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is a prominent socio-cultural association representing the Igbo people of Nigeria, advocating for their rights and interests.