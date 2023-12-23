Doctor, Son, and Many Others Kidnapped in Benue, N50 Million Ransom Demanded

In a distressing development, scores of travellers, including a medical doctor and his son, were reportedly kidnapped in Otukpa, Benue State, along the Enugu-Makurdi Federal road. The incident occurred on Thursday evening despite several military and police checkpoints in the area.
Otukpa, a boundary community with Amalla Egazi in Enugu State, is part of the Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State. Sources revealed that the gunmen abducted all occupants of about six vehicles travelling from Abuja and other parts of northern states to Enugu.
Among the victims were Dr. Emma Okolo, a medical doctor with Niger State General Hospital, his son, and a lady identified as Ego Okozo from Umanaa Ndiagu in Ezeagu local government area of Enugu State. A family source confirmed that they were travelling home for the Christmas and New Year festivities when they were kidnapped.
Okey Eze, another source, disclosed that Dr Okolo was travelling with his family members in his Sienna vehicle when the gunmen struck. While his wife was not taken, Dr. Okolo, his son, and the young lady were abducted. The vehicle has since been towed to Enugu.
The kidnappers have contacted the wife of Dr Okolo and are demanding a ransom of N50 million. Efforts to reach the Benue State Police Command for comments were unsuccessful, as the Command’s spokesperson, SP Anene Sewuese Catherine, did not respond to inquiries.
Editorial
The recent kidnapping incident in Otukpa, Benue State, is a stark reminder of the persistent security challenges facing Nigeria, particularly during festive periods when people travel to their hometowns. The abduction of travellers, including a medical doctor and his son, underscores the urgent need for enhanced security measures along crucial travel routes.
Several checkpoints in the area raise questions about the effectiveness of current security strategies. Security forces must reassess and strengthen their operations, especially along known vulnerable routes. The safety of citizens, especially during times of increased travel, should be a top priority.
The demand for a hefty ransom further complicates the situation, putting immense pressure on the victims’ families and highlighting the financial motivations behind such criminal activities. This incident calls for a coordinated response from security agencies to not only secure the release of the kidnapped individuals but also to dismantle the networks behind these kidnappings.
This tragic event is a call to action for improved security measures and a more proactive approach to tackling the menace of kidnapping in Nigeria. The safety and well-being of citizens should be paramount, and every effort must be made to ensure that such incidents are prevented in the future.
Did You Know?
- Benue State, known as the ‘Food Basket of the Nation’, is in North-Central Nigeria.
- Kidnapping for ransom has become a significant security challenge in many parts of Nigeria.
- Otukpa, the site of the kidnapping, is a critical community in the Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State.
- The Enugu-Makurdi Federal Road is a major route that connects several states in Nigeria, making it a critical point for travel, especially during festive seasons.
- The Nigerian government has implemented various strategies to combat kidnapping and improve security nationwide.