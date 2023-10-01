Eight Kidnapped Church Members Rescued in Ondo

In a recent development, the Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the rescue of eight out of the 25 members of the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Igan, Akure, who were kidnapped.
The incident occurred on Friday evening when these church members, who are choristers, were ambushed and kidnapped on the Benin-Akure Expressway, near the Ifon area in Ose Local Government Area.
The group was en route to Ifon for a burial ceremony when they were intercepted by the assailants and taken to an undisclosed location. Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, the state Police Public Relations Officer, verified the rescue of eight victims and assured that efforts are underway to ensure the safe return of the remaining members.
Editorial
The alarming rate of kidnappings in various parts of the country is a grave concern that demands immediate attention and action. The recent abduction of church members in Ondo State is a stark reminder of the vulnerability of ordinary citizens, irrespective of where they are or what they are doing.
While the rescue of eight victims is commendable, it is essential to address the root causes of these kidnappings. Strengthening security measures, enhancing intelligence gathering, and ensuring swift justice for perpetrators are crucial steps in curbing this menace. As a society, we must come together, support one another, and demand better security for all citizens.
Did You Know?
- Kidnapping for ransom has become a lucrative business for criminals in various parts of Nigeria.
- The Benin-Akure Expressway, like many other major roads in Nigeria, has witnessed several kidnapping incidents in recent years.
- The term “one-chance” in Nigeria refers to a type of robbery where passengers are deceived into entering a vehicle and are then robbed.
- Community vigilante groups have been formed in various parts of Nigeria to combat the rising cases of kidnappings and armed banditry.
- The Nigerian government has, on several occasions, reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.