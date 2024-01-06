Ex-Imo Traditional Ruler and Brother Abducted by Gunmen

In a shocking incident in Imo state, the former chairman of the Imo state traditional rulers council, His Royal Majesty, HRH Eze Samuel Agunwa Ohiri, was kidnapped by unidentified gunmen. The kidnapping occurred on Saturday morning at Ohiri’s residence in Orodo, Mbaitoli Council Area of Imo state, around 08:30 am.
According to an eyewitness, Ohiri and his brother, Solomon Ohiri, a businessman based in the United States, were returning from visiting friends to celebrate Christmas. Upon reaching Ohiri’s compound, as they were concluding their conversation, a vehicle filled with gunmen intercepted them, firing shots before abducting the two.
Amidst the chaos, Solomon Ohiri reportedly managed to escape the kidnappers. The Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, had not responded to inquiries at the time of this report.
Editorial:
The recent kidnapping of HRH Eze Samuel Agunwa Ohiri, a respected figure in Imo state, is a stark reminder of the escalating security challenges facing Nigeria. This incident, occurring in broad daylight and involving a high-profile individual, underscores a disturbing trend of lawlessness and disregard for human life. We must ask ourselves, what does this say about the state of security in our nation? The audacity of these criminals, operating without fear of apprehension, reflects a deep-seated issue within our law enforcement and judicial systems.
As a society, we cannot turn a blind eye to these acts of violence that shake the very foundation of our communal life. The escape of Solomon Ohiri, while fortunate, should not distract us from the grim reality that many are not so lucky.
This incident should catalyze a renewed commitment to enhancing security measures and ensuring that justice is served and seen to be served. We stand together in this adversity, calling for immediate action to safeguard our citizens and uphold the rule of law. Let this be a turning point in our collective effort to restore peace and order in our beloved country.
Did You Know?
- Imo State, located in southeastern Nigeria, is known for its rich cultural heritage and numerous festivals.
- The traditional ruler system in Nigeria, dating back centuries, plays a significant role in community leadership and conflict resolution.
- Nigeria has one of the highest rates of kidnapping for ransom in Africa, a crime that has grown significantly in the last decade.
- The Mbaitoli Council Area, where the kidnapping occurred, is one of the largest local government areas in Imo State.
- Christmas season in Nigeria is traditionally a time of increased travel and heightened security due to the rise in communal activities and gatherings.