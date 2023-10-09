Family of Anglican Pastor Abducted on East-West Road

Rev. Agbadamashi Emmanuel, an Anglican pastor, along with his wife and children, encountered a terrifying ordeal as they were abducted by gunmen near the Evwreni junction on the East-West road.
The incident unfolded on Friday while the family was en route from Ughelli to the Uwheru community, situated in the Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State. The assailants reportedly ambushed them and forcibly led them into the wilderness.
The abduction was confirmed to the media in Warri on Monday morning by the Public Relations Officer of the Anglican Communion, Ughelli Diocese, Hon. Justice Iyasere. However, details regarding whether a ransom has been demanded by the kidnappers remain unconfirmed. As of the last report, the pastor and his family continue to be held in captivity.
The Police Public Relations Officer for Delta State Command, DSP Bright Edafe, has been contacted by journalists regarding the incident. He has pledged to provide updates as soon as information is available from the Divisional Police Officer.
Editorial
The abduction of Rev. Agbadamashi Emmanuel and his family is a stark reminder of the escalating insecurity that plagues various regions of our nation.
We, as a society, must confront and condemn these acts of violence and terror, which not only jeopardise the lives of the victims but also sow seeds of fear and anxiety within our communities. The incident underscores a pressing need for a comprehensive review and overhaul of our security apparatus and strategies.
The audacity of the kidnappers, who operate with seeming impunity, raises critical questions about the efficacy of our security measures and the safety of our roads, particularly in areas that have become hotspots for such heinous activities.
It is imperative that our security forces, with the support of the government, devise and implement robust strategies to dismantle these criminal networks and ensure the safe return of the abducted pastor and his family.
Moreover, we must advocate for a more proactive approach to addressing the root causes of kidnapping and banditry, such as unemployment, poverty, and inequality, which often serve as catalysts for criminal activities.
It is our collective responsibility to forge a future where every citizen can live, work, and travel without the pervasive fear of abduction or violence. We must rally together to demand action, accountability, and tangible results from our leaders and security agencies.
Did You Know?
- Delta State, where the abduction took place, is located in the South-South geopolitical zone of Nigeria and is rich in oil and agricultural resources.
- Kidnapping for ransom has become a prevalent issue in Nigeria, with both locals and foreigners often being targeted by criminal gangs.
- The East-West Road, where the incident occurred, is a major highway in Nigeria, stretching approximately 657 kilometres and connecting the oil-rich Niger Delta region to the rest of the country.
- The Niger Delta region, which the East-West Road traverses, has experienced a series of kidnappings and attacks, often linked to the struggle for control over lucrative oil resources.
- In recent years, several initiatives have been launched to combat kidnapping in Nigeria, including the establishment of special anti-kidnapping squads by the police.