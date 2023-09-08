Five Sokoto Districts in the Grip of Bandits and Terrorists

The security situation in the eastern part of Sokoto State has deteriorated significantly, with bandits and terrorists wreaking havoc in five local government areas (LGAs). The affected communities in Isa, Sabon Birni, Rabah, Goronyo, and Illela are living in fear, as criminal elements operate with impunity.
The situation has led to a mass exodus from these areas to urban centres, resulting in an increase in internally displaced persons.
FCT Minister Nyesom Wike held a meeting with the chairmen of the six area councils to discuss the escalating crisis. Wike plans to consult with the FCT Director of State Services and the Commissioner of Police for a comprehensive briefing and to expedite rescue operations.
Meanwhile, retired military officer Col. Garba Moyi Isa has initiated efforts to clear the bush and make roads more visible to security agents, receiving support from a top federal public officer in the form of N20 million and three vehicles.
Editorial
The escalating insecurity in Sokoto State’s eastern districts is a dire situation that requires immediate and decisive action.
The reign of terror by bandits and other criminal elements in five local government areas is not just a local issue but a national crisis that threatens the fabric of Nigerian society.
The government must go beyond meetings and consultations to implement effective security measures. This includes not just increased police presence but also community engagement and intelligence gathering.
The efforts by individuals like Col. Garba Moyi Isa are commendable but should not replace systemic solutions. The state and federal governments must collaborate to bring lasting peace to the affected areas.
Did You Know?
- Sokoto State is located in the extreme northwest of Nigeria and shares international borders with the Republic of Niger.
- The state is named after its capital, Sokoto, which is also the seat of the Sokoto Caliphate.
- The Sokoto Caliphate was one of the largest and most powerful empires in West Africa, founded in 1804.
- Sokoto State has a predominantly agricultural economy, with farming, fishing, and livestock rearing as the main activities.
- The state is also rich in mineral resources like limestone, phosphate, and gypsum, but these remain largely untapped due to insecurity.