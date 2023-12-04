Former Niger Governor Reveals Strategy in Expelling Boko Haram Leaders

Dr. Muazu Aliyu, the former governor of Niger State, recently disclosed the decisive actions his administration took to expel key Boko Haram leaders, including the notorious Abubakar Shekau and his lieutenant, Abu Qaka, from the state during his first term. Aliyu shared these insights while speaking at the 2023 Annual Public Lecture/Awards and Election of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Kaduna Branch.
Upon assuming office, Aliyu discovered the presence of insurgent camps in the state. With the backing of then-President the late Umar Yar’Adua, he took measures to disband these groups. Aliyu emphasized the government’s primary role in ensuring the security of its citizens, a responsibility he believes some governors overlook.
Aliyu’s approach involved a proactive and comprehensive strategy. He identified that the group, initially comprising nine individuals in a village in the Mokwa Local Government Area, had grown to 7,000 members by 2007, engaging in armed robbery and abductions. This group had even declared themselves an independent republic.
The former governor noted that over 60% of the group’s members were not Nigerian nationals. With President Yar’Adua’s support, Aliyu managed to disperse the group, compensate them, and provide transportation to their destinations. Foreign members were escorted to their respective borders. This decisive action likely prevented Niger State from becoming a foundational base for Boko Haram.
Aliyu also highlighted the importance of proper planning and budgeting in addressing the country’s security challenges. He stressed that effective governance could significantly reduce out-of-school children, poverty, insecurity, and corruption.
Editorial
The revelation by Dr Muazu Aliyu, former governor of Niger State, about his successful efforts to dislodge Boko Haram leaders from his state is a powerful reminder of the impact proactive leadership can have on security and stability. His actions during his tenure not only averted a potential crisis but also set an example for how regional leaders can effectively combat terrorism and insurgency.
We must recognize the importance of local governance in addressing national security issues. Aliyu’s approach demonstrates that understanding the unique challenges of one’s region and acting decisively can have far-reaching positive effects. His strategy of identifying and addressing the root causes of insurgency, rather than just its symptoms, is a lesson in effective governance.
The support from the federal government, as highlighted by Aliyu, is also crucial. It shows that when local and national governments collaborate with a shared vision for security and stability, significant strides can be made in combating threats like terrorism. This synergy is essential for a holistic approach to national security.
Aliyu’s emphasis on planning and budgeting resonates deeply. It underlines the need for a strategic approach to governance, where resources are allocated efficiently and policies are designed with the people’s welfare in mind. This is particularly relevant in tackling issues like education, poverty, and unemployment, often root causes of insecurity.
As we reflect on Aliyu’s revelations, let us take inspiration from his proactive stance. Let’s advocate for and support leaders who prioritize security, work collaboratively across government levels, and focus on long-term, sustainable solutions to our challenges. This is the path to a more secure, stable, and prosperous nation.
Did You Know?
- Niger State’s Strategic Location: Niger State is crucial in Nigeria’s geography, sharing a border with the Federal Capital Territory and serving as a gateway between the North and South of the country.
- Boko Haram’s Evolution: Boko Haram, initially focused on opposing Western education, evolved into a violent extremist group, causing widespread instability in Nigeria.
- Umar Yar’Adua’s Presidency: The late President Umar Yar’Adua, who supported Aliyu’s actions, was known for his ‘Seven Point Agenda’ aimed at addressing major national issues.
- Mokwa Local Government Area: This area in Niger State, where Boko Haram had a significant presence in 2007, is a critical agricultural hub, highlighting the diverse impacts of insurgency on different sectors.
- Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR): The NIPR, where Aliyu shared his experiences, is vital in promoting professional ethics in public communication in Nigeria.