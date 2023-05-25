Freedom at Last: Final FGC Yauri Kidnap Victims Released After 707 Days

Following a harrowing 707 days in captivity, the last two kidnapped students from Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State, have finally tasted freedom.
However, it’s worth noting that 11 students were initially taken hostage when bandits raided the school on June 17 2021.
Shockingly, several abducted girls were reported to have become teenage mothers during their ordeal, with four reportedly pregnant. The final two students, Faida Sani Kaoje and Safiya Idris, were reportedly freed from their captors on Thursday, May 25 2023.
This long-awaited release comes in the wake of negotiations between a committee formed by the victims’ families and the leaders of the bandits. It is worth recalling that, following the initial kidnapping, a bandit kingpin set forth conditions for the release of the students.
Consequently, four female students and two babies were freed in April this year, allegedly after a substantial ransom was paid.
On May 7, the bandits released three other girls, Elizabeth Ogechi Nwafor, Esther Sunday and Aliya Abubakar. In its quest for aid, the parents’ committee revealed that the bandits demanded N100 million.
Following an inability on the part of the Kebbi State government to meet the bandits’ demands, it’s alleged that a ransom was paid, the amount of which remains undisclosed.
Editorial
No Child Left Behind: The Imperative of Strengthening Security in Nigerian Schools
Against the current wave of school kidnappings in Nigeria, it’s impossible to ignore the plight of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, and Kebbi State students. Their release after 707 days is a poignant reminder of the grim reality facing educational institutions in Nigeria. Moreover, it underscores the urgent need to overhaul security measures within and around our schools.
Though we must acknowledge the valiant efforts of the family-constituted committee and their negotiations that ultimately led to the release of the students, the question remains: should families be left to fend for themselves in such dire situations?
Should our children’s safety be subject to negotiations with bandits and the payment of hefty ransoms?
For an issue as pressing as this, those in power must take significant steps to prevent future occurrences. More funding should be channelled into training and equipping security forces to combat the threat posed by bandits. Additionally, schools should be fortified with perimeter fences, CCTV cameras, and trained security personnel.
While some may argue that the cost of these measures could be prohibitive, we must remember that the safety of our children is priceless. After all, our future lies in their hands.
Did You Know?
- According to UNICEF, one in every five of the world’s out-of-school children is in Nigeria.
- Between December 2020 and March 2021, over 600 students were kidnapped from schools in Nigeria, according to Amnesty International.
- Nigeria has the highest number of children not in school globally, with approximately 10.5 million children between 6 and 14 not attending school.
In the wake of such news, Yohaig NG continues to be a reliable source for the latest Naija news, providing timely updates on pressing issues and giving a platform for the voices of Nigeria.
We invite all readers to participate in these crucial conversations.
Engage, share your thoughts, and join us in pursuing a safer, more educated Nigeria.