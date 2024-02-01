Governor Makinde Advocates for State Police to Tackle Insecurity

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has emphasized the urgent need to establish state police to address the growing security challenges in various parts of Nigeria. Governor Makinde made this statement while receiving the Conference of Speakers of State Legislators, South-West Chapter, led by its chairman and Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye.
The governor remarked that the refusal of the Federal Government to approve the South-West Governors’ request for state police a few years ago led to the creation of the Western Nigeria Security Network Agency, known as Amotekun. He stressed that the Federal Government must revisit the matter of state police.
Makinde highlighted the need for collaboration between the executive and legislative arms of government to deliver democratic dividends and foster development. He also addressed concerns about the state’s ability to maintain state police, citing Oyo State’s consistent payment of salaries and pensions despite economic challenges.
The governor pointed out that the states already bear the burden of maintaining the police force and should have access to resources from the federation account to meet this responsibility. He urged lawmakers to play a role in making state police a reality, as it is essential for tackling the security issues facing the country.
Editorial:
Governor Seyi Makinde’s call for establishing state police is critical when Nigeria grapples with various security challenges. The concept of state police, long debated in Nigeria, is increasingly seen as a necessary step towards more effective and localized law enforcement.
The governor’s argument that states are already shouldering the financial responsibilities of policing is a valid point that challenges the notion that states cannot maintain their police forces. The success of Amotekun in the South-West region demonstrates the potential effectiveness of regionally controlled security outfits.
This proposal for state police also highlights the importance of cooperative governance, where the federal and state governments work together to ensure the safety and security of citizens. It calls for a more decentralized approach to policing, allowing states to address their unique security challenges more efficiently.
In echoing our initial sentiment, establishing state police could be a significant step towards addressing Nigeria’s complex security landscape. However, it requires careful planning, adequate funding, and robust legal frameworks to ensure its success and prevent potential abuses.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria currently operates a centralized police system, which has been criticized for being overstretched and unable to address local security issues effectively.
- The idea of state police has been a subject of debate in Nigeria for many years, with advocates arguing that it would bring policing closer to the people.
- Amotekun, a regional security outfit in the South-West, was established as a response to the rising insecurity in the region.
- The concept of state police is practised in many countries worldwide, allowing for more localized and responsive law enforcement.
- Implementing state police in Nigeria would require constitutional amendments and a redefinition of the roles and responsibilities of federal and state law enforcement agencies.