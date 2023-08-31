Governor Zulum Highlights Terrorism’s Role in North-East Poverty Surge

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has expressed that the ongoing Boko Haram insurgency is exacerbating the region’s poverty, hunger, and mass displacement.
During a two-day leadership retreat for 17 commissioners at the Nigerian Army University in Biu, he made this statement.
The insurgency, which has lasted for 14 years, has resulted in over 40,000 deaths and property damage exceeding N4.2 trillion.
Zulum emphasized that the crisis has further deteriorated the humanitarian and economic stability in several states, including Borno, Adamawa, Bauchi, Taraba, Gombe, and Yobe.
The governor advocates for good governance and accountability as the critical solutions to the root causes of insurgency.
He stated that these principles are essential for economic growth and can also meet the electorate’s expectations.
The retreat aims to brainstorm to achieve the administration’s vision and mission.
Zulum explained that each commissioner has a role in the state’s recovery and development.
Editorial Addressing the Root Causes: A Call for Good Governance
Governor Zulum’s remarks on the devastating impact of terrorism on the northeast region of Nigeria are a sobering reminder of the urgency needed to address this crisis.
While military interventions are essential, they are not the sole solution.
Good governance and accountability must be at the forefront of any strategy to combat terrorism and its subsequent socio-economic impact.
The governor’s call for good governance is not just a theoretical concept; it’s a practical necessity.
The state and, by extension, the country must invest in social programs, education, and healthcare to provide a viable alternative to extremism.
Furthermore, transparency in governance can foster trust among the populace, which is crucial for any counter-terrorism strategy.
The North-East region cannot afford to be a breeding ground for extremism. It’s high time the government takes a multi-faceted approach beyond military action.
Investments in social infrastructure and good governance are not just moral imperatives but strategic necessities.
Did You Know?
- Borno State is one of the 36 states in Nigeria and was created on February 3, 1976.
- The Boko Haram insurgency began in 2009 and has since become one of the deadliest terrorist groups in the world.
- The Nigerian Army University in Biu was established in 2018 to serve as a solution centre for the technological and other operational problems of the Nigerian Army.
- The North-East region of Nigeria consists of six states: Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, and Yobe.
- According to the World Bank, the poverty rate in the North-East region of Nigeria is over 70%.