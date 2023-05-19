Gunmen Abduct National Youth Service Corps Members in Rivers State

In a shocking development, gunmen have abducted National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in the Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State. The victims reportedly returned from an orientation camp in Ondo State when they were kidnapped around 9 p.m. on Tuesday en route to Port Harcourt.
A witness confirmed the incident during a call to a local radio station, reporting the abduction of her sister-in-law and other NYSC members. The kidnappers targeted the corps members near the Rumuji area of the East-West Road in Emohua, Rivers State.
Five corps members escaped the abduction and reported the incident to the Rumuji Divisional Police Station. However, the exact number of victims remains unclear.
Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Okon Effiong, has responded by deploying a police tactical team to locate and apprehend the culprits. Grace Iringe-Koko, the spokesperson for Rivers Police Command, revealed this information yesterday in Port Harcourt.
She explained that some corps members have already been rescued without disclosing specific figures, and efforts are underway to liberate those still held captive.
However, a security source and an eyewitness reported that those rescued were corps members who managed to evade the kidnap attempt. The source detailed that the victims, residing in Rivers, were returning to Port Harcourt from the NYSC Camp in Ondo after completing their orientation.
They likely travelled together in a bus bound for Port Harcourt when their vehicle was seized at Rumuji on the East-West Road around 9 p.m.
Editorial “Growing Insecurity: NYSC Members Abducted by Gunmen in Rivers State”
Did you know?
- The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is a scheme set up by the Nigerian government to involve Nigerian graduates in nation-building and the development of the country.
- NYSC members often travel across different states of the country for their one-year service, during which they contribute to developing their host communities.
