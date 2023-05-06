Heroic Troops Eliminate 40 Terrorists, Save Two Chibok Girls

In Borno State, Operation Hadin Kai Theatre Command troops successfully rescued two more schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in Chibok in 2014.
Theatre Commander, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Ali identified the rescued individuals as Esther Marcus and Hauwa Malta, now 26 years old. They were found at Lagara, a Boko Haram stronghold in Sambisa Forest, on April 21st.
With these latest rescues, 125 Chibok girls have been released from captivity, including 107 who were freed by the terrorists in 2018. Three girls were rescued in 2019, two in 2021, and 11 in 2022, with 94 still unaccounted for.
Esther and Hauwa have been handed over to the Borno State Ministry for Women Affairs.
During the last two weeks, the military reported that Operation Hadin Kai troops killed 40 terrorists, arrested 25, and rescued 131 kidnapped Nigerians. Additionally, 510 terrorists surrendered to the troops, who recovered various weapons during their operations in the Northeast.
Editorial
The recent rescue of two more Chibok girls abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in 2014 is a significant victory for the Nigerian military and a testament to the perseverance of Operation Hadin Kai.
However, this success also serves as a reminder that the fight against Boko Haram is far from over and that efforts must be intensified to bring the remaining girls home and dismantle the terrorist organization.
The rescue of these two girls is both a moment of hope and a stark reminder of the brutality inflicted upon them by their captors.
We must commend the military’s unwavering dedication to the rescue of these girls and support their continued efforts to bring the remaining victims to safety.
Furthermore, the Nigerian government and its partners must also invest in the well-being of the rescued Chibok girls, providing them with the necessary physical and psychological support to rebuild their lives.
This includes access to quality education, healthcare, and the opportunity for a fresh start in a safe and secure environment.
At the same time, we must maintain pressure on Boko Haram and continue to deploy military, intelligence, and diplomatic resources to combat the terrorist group effectively.
A comprehensive strategy combining military operations with community engagement and regional cooperation will ensure the group’s eventual demise.
The Nigerian government must also address the root causes that fuel Boko Haram’s insurgency, such as poverty, unemployment, and lack of access to essential services.
By investing in socio-economic development and promoting peace and stability in the region, Nigeria can work towards a future free from the threat of terrorism.
As a nation, we must stand united to defeat Boko Haram and support the Chibok girls, their families, and all those affected by this conflict.
The time for action is now.
The Nigerian government and its allies must rise to the challenge, ending the suffering caused by Boko Haram and ensuring a brighter future for all Nigerians.