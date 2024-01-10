Kaduna-Abuja Highway Sees 85 Kidnapped, Bandits Rampage Continues

In a disturbing surge of violence, at least 85 individuals, including both travellers and residents, were abducted by terrorists along the Kaduna-Abuja highway near Katari, located in Kaduna State’s Kachia Local Government Area. This incident, occurring between Thursday and Sunday, January 7, 2024, also saw more than four residents tragically killed by the assailants.
The Kaduna State Police Command acknowledged a bandit attack near Katari but remained silent on the mass abduction of travellers. Mansir Hassan, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, reported that security forces engaged the terrorists in a fierce battle, during which some travellers were unfortunately caught in the crossfire, resulting in various gunshot injuries.
The police statement, titled “Security operatives engaged bandits in a fierce battle along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway,” detailed the intense confrontation on January 6, 2024. The police urged the public to report any individuals with suspected bullet injuries to the nearest police station.
Local reports from the area revealed that over 30 travellers were abducted, and an additional 55 individuals were taken from the nearby communities of Badoko, Dudumishini, and Kwakware villages. Yohana Sarki, the District Head of Bishini, expressed concern over the daily attacks on villages despite a significant military presence along the highways. He called for increased support and equipment for local vigilantes to complement the efforts of security agencies.
A village leader recounted that the attackers, speaking the Fulani language, were foreigners. The Chief Imam of the Katari Central Mosque, Suleiman Mohammed, confirmed the Sunday attack, stating that bandits had blocked the Kaduna-Abuja highways and abducted several travellers.
Editorial:
The recent abduction of 85 people on the Kaduna-Abuja highway is a stark reminder of the persistent security challenges facing Nigeria. This incident is not just a statistic; it represents a deep-seated issue that affects the lives of ordinary Nigerians daily. The fact that travellers and residents are targets indicates a brazen disregard for human life and law and order.
While the response of security forces is commendable, it is clear that more needs to be done. Despite a heavy military presence, the regularity of these attacks suggests a need for a more strategic and intelligence-driven approach to security. It is imperative that the government reassesses its strategies and strengthens its efforts to protect its citizens.
The involvement of local communities in security matters is also crucial. Empowering local vigilantes and integrating them into the broader security framework can provide valuable on-the-ground intelligence and quicker response times. However, this must be done carefully to avoid the risks of vigilantism and ensure that these groups operate within the bounds of the law.
The psychological impact of these attacks on the local population cannot be overstated. The fear and trauma experienced by those living in affected areas are profound and long-lasting. There is a need for physical security and psychological support for these communities.
The Kaduna-Abuja highway abductions are a call to action. We must collectively work towards a more secure and peaceful Nigeria where citizens can travel and live without fear. This requires a concerted effort from the government, security agencies, local communities, and all stakeholders involved.
Did You Know?
- The Kaduna-Abuja highway has been notorious for frequent kidnapping incidents over the past few years.
- Kaduna State, located in the northwestern part of Nigeria, is one of the most populous states in the country.
- Nigeria has one of the highest rates of kidnap-for-ransom cases in the world.
- The Fulani language, spoken by the attackers in this incident, is one of the largest ethnic groups in West Africa.
- The Nigerian government has been implementing various strategies to combat banditry and kidnapping, including the deployment of the military and other security forces.