Kidnapped NYSC Member in Zamfara Freed; Six Still in Captivity

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced the release of one of the seven female prospective corps members who were abducted in Zamfara. The news was shared in a press statement by the NYSC spokesperson, Eddy Megwa, on Saturday. The female corps member was rescued on Friday night around 12:30 p.m. with the assistance of security agencies. The statement expressed hope for the release of the remaining abducted corps members.
On August 19, 2023, gunmen abducted eight prospective corps members on a highway in Zamfara while they were on their way to the NYSC Orientation Camp in Sokoto. Three of the abducted members were released on September 18, 2023. The remaining corps members have now been in captivity for over 60 days since their abduction in August.
Editorial:
The safety and security of our youth, especially those serving the nation through the NYSC, should be of paramount importance. At Yohaig NG, we are deeply concerned about the rising cases of kidnappings, particularly targeting vulnerable groups. The release of one of the abducted corps members is a step in the right direction, but the ordeal is far from over for the remaining six.
The government and security agencies must intensify their efforts to ensure the safe return of the remaining corps members. Every day they spend in captivity is a day too long. The trauma and psychological impact of such experiences can have long-lasting effects on the victims.
We urge the relevant authorities to take proactive measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The safety of our youth, who are the future of this nation, should never be compromised.
Did You Know?
- The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was established in 1973 to foster national unity and integration among Nigerian youths.
- Zamfara State, located in the northwestern part of Nigeria, has faced several security challenges in recent years, including kidnappings and banditry.
- The NYSC scheme involves a one-year mandatory service for Nigerian graduates below the age of 30.
- Kidnappings for ransom have become a significant security concern in various parts of Nigeria.
- The NYSC orientation camp is a three-week training programme that prepares corps members for their service year.