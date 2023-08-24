Kidnapped Nysc Member Released After ₦1M Ransom Payment

Miss Esther Akande, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, has been released after a ₦1 million ransom was paid. Esther kidnapped en route to the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Nasarawa State, disclosed the ransom details after her release.
The kidnappers initially demanded a staggering N300 million, which was later negotiated to ₦1 million.
During the ordeal, Esther recounted a harrowing experience where the kidnappers shot the driver and another passenger. She and another female passenger were dragged into the bush while two others managed to escape.
Esther’s captivity lasted four days, filled with torture and fear.
While Esther and a family source confirmed the ransom payment, the NYSC and Esther’s father, Pastor Akande, denied exchanging money. The NYSC claims her release was due to combined efforts with security agencies.
However, a family source highlighted the involvement of Esther’s alma mater, Adeyemi College of Education, raising over half of the ransom amount.
Editorial:
The kidnapping of Miss Esther Akande and the subsequent ransom payment shed light on the escalating security challenges in Nigeria.
The audacity of kidnappers demanding exorbitant ransoms and the desperation of families willing to pay underscores a systemic failure in ensuring the safety of citizens.
While the NYSC and Esther’s family may have reasons to deny the ransom payment, the undeniable fact remains: kidnapping for ransom has become a lucrative business in Nigeria.
The government and security agencies must intensify efforts to curb this menace.
Beyond the immediate trauma victims face, the long-term implications on the nation’s image, investor confidence, and the psyche of its youth are profound.
The nation’s youth, who should be its beacon of hope, now live in fear of abduction.
This is not the Nigeria we envision, and immediate action is imperative.
Did You Know?
- The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was established in 1973 to foster national unity and integration among Nigerian youths.
- Kidnapping for ransom has become increasingly prevalent in Nigeria, with locals and foreigners targeted.
- Nasarawa State, where Esther was headed for her NYSC orientation, is located in North-Central Nigeria.
- The NYSC orientation camp is a three-week mandatory camp for graduates before they are posted to their primary assignments.
- Adeyemi College of Education, where Esther graduated from, is one of Nigeria’s prominent tertiary institutions.