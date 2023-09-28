Kidnapped Student from Nasarawa Polytechnic Safely Returns Home

A student from Nasarawa State’s Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, Taye Ajoke, was recently abducted. She has now been safely returned after a ransom was paid.
The kidnappers demanded N300,000 for her release. The abduction occurred when armed men attacked her home, Ombi 1.
This location is two kilometres from the Polytechnic. The incident resulted in gunshot injuries to two other students and an admission seeker.
Ekom Ayaka, the Students Union Government President, shared details about the ransom. Initially, the kidnappers demanded N50 Million but later reduced it.
After negotiations, they settled for N300,000. This led to Ajoke’s release.
Editorial
The increasing number of kidnappings in educational institutions is deeply concerning. Taye Ajoke’s abduction highlights the urgent need for better security in schools.
While Ajoke’s safe return is a relief, the ransom payment is troubling. It raises questions about our security system’s effectiveness.
Such incidents disrupt academic environments. They also instil fear in students, parents, and educators.
Authorities must take decisive action against these criminals. Enhanced security, increased police patrols, and community vigilance are essential.
A robust legal framework is also crucial. It should ensure swift justice for culprits and deter potential kidnappers.
Did You Know?
- Kidnappings for ransom have surged in Nigeria in the past decade.
- Schools, due to their vulnerability, are prime targets for kidnappers.
- Families often deplete savings to pay ransoms.
- Community vigilance has thwarted several kidnapping attempts.
- Kidnapping victims often need therapy to overcome trauma.