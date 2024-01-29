Lagos Pdp Chairman Philip Aivoji Released After Kidnapping Ordeal

Philip Aivoji, the Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been released after being kidnapped by unidentified gunmen along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Aivoji was abducted four days earlier, on Thursday, in the Ogere area of the expressway while returning from a party Stakeholders’ Zonal Caucus meeting in Ibadan, convened by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde.

The news of Aivoji’s release was announced by Hakeem Amode, the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, in a statement issued around 1:15 am on Monday. Amode expressed gratitude for the prayers and concerns of the public, highlighting the role of divine mercy in Aivoji’s safe return.

Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, also confirmed Aivoji’s release, stating that he was freed in the early hours of Monday. Alamutu mentioned that there was no information available regarding the ransom payment.

The police had earlier reported that their operatives, along with an Army patrol, responded to the kidnapping incident and managed to rescue nine persons. Unfortunately, one of the victims, 37-year-old Bilikisu Kazeem, succumbed to a bullet wound during the ordeal.

Editorial:
The kidnapping and subsequent release of Philip Aivoji, the Lagos PDP Chairman, is a stark reminder of the persistent security challenges in Nigeria. This incident underscores the urgent need for improved security measures along major highways and in vulnerable areas nationwide.

The swift response of the police and the army in rescuing nine other victims is commendable. However, the tragic loss of Bilikisu Kazeem during the rescue operation highlights the dangers associated with such criminal activities. Law enforcement agencies must enhance their strategies and capabilities to prevent such incidents and ensure the safety of citizens.

The kidnapping of public figures like Aivoji also raises concerns about the targeting of political figures, which can undermine the political process and stability in the country. The government must address the root causes of insecurity, including poverty, unemployment, and social inequality, which often fuel criminal activities.

As Nigeria continues to grapple with the menace of kidnapping and other forms of insecurity, it is essential for all stakeholders, including the government, security agencies, and the public, to collaborate in finding lasting solutions to these challenges. The safety and security of citizens should be a top priority to ensure peace and development in the country.

Did You Know?

  1. The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, where Philip Aivoji was kidnapped, is one of Nigeria’s busiest and most important highways, connecting Lagos to various parts of the country.
  2. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is one of the major political parties in Nigeria, with significant influence in the country’s political landscape.
  3. Kidnapping for ransom has become a prevalent issue in Nigeria, affecting people from various walks of life, including public figures and ordinary citizens.
  4. Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, who convened the meeting Aivoji attended, is known for his efforts to address security challenges in his state.
  5. The Nigerian police and military often collaborate in responding to security incidents, including kidnappings, across the country.

 

